golfmagic.com
Jason Day FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship after 18 holes
Jason Day was forced to withdraw from the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour after only 18 holes due to a bout of illness. The official communications team of the PGA Tour confirmed his withdrawal on social media. Day will undoubtedly be frustrated at having to leave the tournament early...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour ban LIV Golf trio from grounds of FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA Tour bosses are reportedly refusing to allow LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones on the grounds of TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship whilst their legal position is being sorted out. Gooch, who previously turned heads when talking about LIV, Swafford and...
golfmagic.com
"Don't destroy what made you": PGA Tour veteran on LIV Golf lawsuit
PGA Tour veteran Rocco Mediate believes the players who are attempting to repeal their PGA Tour suspensions shouldn't be allowed back after choosing the LIV Golf tour. Speaking on the Starter with Taylor Zarzour show on SiriusXM radio, Mediate questioned if anyone would have heard of LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman had it not been for the PGA Tour.
Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.
If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
Golf Cult Hero John Daly Calls Saudi Arabian Prince 'A Great Guy'
John Daly has left some people enraged after calling the Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman “a great guy”. Golf cult hero Daly is one of the many big-name stars who have expressed interest in jumping ship from the PGA Tour to the rebel LIV league. The...
Nick Faldo Retires From The CBS Golf Booth, As Colleagues Bid Emotional Farewells
Click here to read the full article. Longtime CBS golf broadcaster Nick Faldo is taking off his headset after 16 years. Faldo bid farewell Sunday during the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The six-time major champion was honored with a plaque behind the ninth green on the club’s Wall of Fame. The broadcast featured emotional messages from Faldo’s former and current colleagues both on and off the golf course. Trevor Immelman reminisced, “I was very fortunate to meet Sir Nick when I was 15 years old. He took me under his wing, he’s...
golfmagic.com
BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever
The BMW PGA Championship has sold out for the weekend for the first time ever, continuing the huge demand for the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2022. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season will see a world-class field tee it up in September. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all set as well as past champions Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Joohyung Kim shares lead at Wyndham Championship; England's Tyrrell Hatton in the mix
South Korean player Kim is alongside Americans Ryan Moore and Brandon Wu at nine under - a position he could only have dreamed of after beginning his opening round on Thursday with a quadruple bogey eight. Kim has amassed 14 birdies and just the one bogey in 35 holes since...
golfmagic.com
Srixon rolls out fourth generation Ultisoft golf ball
Srixon has announced the fourth generation UltiSoft golf ball, the lowest compression golf ball in its lineup for 2022, and they are available at £28 per dozen. The UltiSoft lives up to its namesake as the ultimate golf ball for softness and feel. The foundation of the all-new UltiSoft...
