It’s Amazing Kids Survived This Wild Mattapoisett Soap Box Derby

Teaching SouthCoast kids about New Bedford's history can be tough but what if you had Legos to make it interesting?. It's OK to admit if you didn't pay too much attention in history class. If you did, maybe you've forgotten much of what you learned about our area's history. Thankfully, Lego and the National Park Service Lego Vignettes, has come to the rescue with a piece that will be showcased at New Bedford Whaling National Historic Park.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO