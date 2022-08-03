It’s Amazing Kids Survived This Wild Mattapoisett Soap Box Derby

Read on fun107.com
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
theweektoday.com
Pan Mass riders cheered on ride through Wareham
Despite the heat and humidity, participants in the Pan Mass Challenge pedaled through Wareham and Onset Saturday to raise funds to fight cancer. Along the way, they got plenty of support from people cheering, playing upbeat music and holding signs in support. One Onset resident even offered free chiropractic treatment...
Mattapoisett Couple Could Have Danced and Danced All Night
If you think ballroom dancing has gone the way of the horse and buggy, you'd better hang on. Look at the phenomenal success ABC has had with Dancing with the Stars, now in its 10th season. It continues to grow in popularity, and on occasion posts higher ratings than American Idol.
YMCA Southcoast Offers Water Safety Programs [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Water safety programs are so important, especially when you live in a community surrounded by water. That's why YMCA Southcoast is offering an eight-week "Safety Around Water" program at its locations with a pool in New Bedford, Fall River and Wareham. Tara Pacheco, the Executive Director at YMCA Southcoast in...
Wet Paint Day Returning in South Dartmouth [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
It's a busy time for the Dartmouth Cultural Center on Elm Street. Staff members and volunteers are prepping for the return of the Fourth Annual Wet Paint Day in September, an event scaled back the last two years because of the pandemic. The Cultural Center is also hosting a new...
Fairhaven Museum Looking for More Tour Guides
The Whitfield-Manjiro Museum in Fairhaven, celebrating the first Japanese person to live in the United States, is requesting volunteers who'd be interested in becoming tour guides. What qualifications are needed?. "People ready and eager to learn the Manjiro story and be willing to pass it on," said Gerry Rooney, who...
Beautiful Diamond Ring Found Near Mattapoisett Playground Raises Questions
A pretty sizable diamond ring was found near the Center School playground in Mattapoisett on Thursday night. A caller to Michael and Maddie this morning wanted to get the word out to as many people as possible. "I found it on one of the tables near the pickleball/tennis courts and...
Free Fun Friday: Family Four-Pack to Southwick’s Zoo and Gift Card to Galliford’s Restaurant & Tavern
Southwick's Zoo in Mendon can take care of that. "Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick’s Zoo is New England’s largest zoological experience," the Blackstone Valley zoo's website boasts. "Southwick’s is home to over 850 animals in naturalistic habitats including lions, tigers, giraffes, chimpanzees, white rhinos, two-toed sloths and more."
Feeling Stressed? Hug a Cow in Carver at Phippen Farm
When in doubt, hug a cow. That’s what Carver native Lara Phippen believes in, and so do hundreds of visitors who stop by her family farm. They come to hang out with Tootsie the cow, a natural healer of anxiety and stress. Lara Phippen and her family have been...
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
Remembering Dartmouth’s Tyler Joseph Leonard [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
A foundation honoring the memory of Dartmouth's Tyler Joseph Leonard and Child and Family Services are working together to help young people at risk of committing suicide. Tyler was 30 years old, a graduate of Dartmouth High School and Bridgewater State University, when he took his own life in 2018.
Zoo animals in Mass. beat summer heat with ‘bloodsicles’ and other frozen treats
Staff at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham are working to ensure animals remain cool and comfortable amid near 100 degree heat in Massachusetts late this week. Zoo New England, which manages the two zoos, said in a statement that with the increased heat...
Mattapoisett Crash Too Close for Comfort for Oxford Creamery
Mattapoisett police responded to Oxford Creamery Thursday afternoon after a car traveling westbound on Route 6 went off the road and came within feet of the business and its takeout window. "We were all very lucky. Someone was looking out for us," Oxford Creamery owner Liz Ackerman said. Mattapoisett Police...
New Bedford Whaling History Comes Alive in Legos
Teaching SouthCoast kids about New Bedford's history can be tough but what if you had Legos to make it interesting?. It's OK to admit if you didn't pay too much attention in history class. If you did, maybe you've forgotten much of what you learned about our area's history. Thankfully, Lego and the National Park Service Lego Vignettes, has come to the rescue with a piece that will be showcased at New Bedford Whaling National Historic Park.
Captain Jack Peterson and New Bedford’s Portuguese Feast Parade
The return this weekend of the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament after a two-year hiatus reminds me of my good friend, the late radio legend Joel Polonsky, better known around these parts as "Captain" Jack Peterson. Captain Jack wasn't Portuguese, nor did he hail from New Bedford, but Jack loved...
Gazelle’s Guide to Roasting a Portuguese Pineapple Over the Feast Pit
It's no secret... I live my life to the beat of a different drum. The 106th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament kicked off on Thursday and the crowds have flooded in to sip the Madeira wine, indulge in malasadas and feast on carne de espeto. On Friday, Michael and Maddie...
Some SouthCoast Retailers Already Pivoting Towards Halloween
Something weird is happening in the SouthCoast retail sector. It is August 4, and you can still buy a bathing suit. Beach towels and flip-flops are in abundance on most store shelves. Ocean State Job Lot in Dartmouth is still selling above-ground swimming pool kits. There is not a winter...
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
rimonthly.com
Weatherlow Farms is Hosting Picnic Dinners with Live Music
Just a short drive away from Providence lies Weatherlow Farms, an idyllic environment in Westport, Massachusetts, with grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, free-range chickens, sheep and more. It also grows fields and greenhouses full of fresh flowers for weddings and events. The farm supplies some major Rhode Island restaurants (New Rivers and Bayberry Beer Hall) with beef, poultry, lamb and eggs, and it also has a farm stand that sells meat, eggs and fresh cut flowers to the public alongside prepared foods created by its on-site chef, Emily Whipple.
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
