Parker McCollum Fulfills Lifelong Dream With Country Legend George Strait

Parker McCollum fulfilled a longtime dream when he took an opportunity to open for country music legend, George Strait . The “To Be Loved By You” singer deemed Strait one of his personal role models, and the two of them — in addition to Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town — recently took the stage at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

McCollum, who is getting ready to release his next single on Friday (August 5), was honored to share a stage with Strait, who set the “standard” of what it means to be a successful country artist. McCollum said in a statement shared by his record label:

“Regardless of what anyone thinks of me or my music, I strive to do my absolute best on my terms – but honestly, I’ve always had this secret hope that ‘The King’ approves of what I’m doing. He is the standard and it’s an honor to share the stage with him.”

McCollum has previously talked about Strait’s influence on his own career as an artist, including when he met the “Check Yes or No” singer made a surprise appearance at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, and when McCollum wished “The King” a happy birthday earlier this year. “Not sure I would have ever started singing had I not heard Amarillo By Morning in my grandpas truck all those years ago,” McCollum said at the time. “ Thank you for setting the standard! ”

Inspired by Strait’s career, McCollum previously released a cover of the country legend’s “ Carrying Your Love WIth Me .” Listen to here :