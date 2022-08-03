Katy Perry says she will ‘hopefully’ expand family with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry’s teenage dream is coming true.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer told People in a new interview that her family with fiancé Orlando Bloom could expand “hopefully in the future.”

“I’m a planner,” Perry , 37, told the magazine while promoting De Soi, her new non-alcoholic sparkling drink. “So we’ll see.”

The couple — who started dating in early 2016 and announced their engagement three years later — welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. Their nuptials have been pushed back multiple times, in part due to the pandemic.

“It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that,” Perry told People. “I love the experience I’m having with my daughter now.”

When she and Bloom officially tie the knot, she will also become stepmom to the 45-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” alum’s son Flynn, 11, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.