House of the Dragon Showrunners Challenge Viewers to Find Digitally Removed Starbucks Cups

Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Gets Full-Length Trailer
The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, with HBO Max releasing an all-new trailer to tease the fantastical adventures of the series. The events of the show have already been hinted at in the original HBO series, with House of the Dragon shedding insight into events that have only been previously discussed by the figures of Westeros. However, with the series being based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, not all of its events will be a surprise to audiences familiar with the franchise. Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon above before it debuts on August 21st.
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
Report: Ana Navarro Gets View Promotion
ABC is set to name Ana Navarro as an official co-host on The View, Variety reported Thursday morning. Navarro is said to have signed a multi-year deal to co-host the daytime talk show. Navarro has been a guest host on The View since 2018 and initially joined as a contributor...
Dominic Monaghan Has Never Seen an Episode of Lost, Despite Starring in the Series
Dominic Monaghan has never seen a single episode of Lost, even though he starred on the show for years. Monaghan played Charlie Pace on the ABC drama that ran for six seasons, from 2004-2010. The hit series followed a group of plane crash survivors trapped on a mysterious island. In...
HBO Quietly Removes 5 Original Series From Its Platform
The six Warner Bros. movies that disappeared from HBO Max recently are only the tip of the iceberg of removed content from the streaming platform. At least five other shows were recently pulled from HBO Max, and – more troubling – none of them were HBO Max originals. HBO Max confirmed some titles have been removed as Warner Bros. Discovery before HBO Max and Discovery+ are merged into one streaming service.
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Paramount Announces Major "Star Trek" Crossover With Original Series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" And "Star Trek: Lower Decks"
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES MAJOR “STAR TREK” CROSSOVER. WITH ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS”. The Epic Crossover Episode, Which Will Take Place in Season Two of. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Was Revealed During Today’s. “Star Trek” Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con July...
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
Why Andor Ditched a Digital Trick Used by Every Star Wars Series Before It
Click here to read the full article. Andor‘s creator turned off the Volume when crafting Disney+’s latest live-action Star Wars series — meaning, he did not use the massive, ultra-HD video wall that deposits actors in the middle of digitally generated environments. The Volume (aka Stagecraft) was first memorably deployed by Disney+’s The Mandalorian, after which The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi both used the virtual, non-practical backdrop. But Andor, which filmed in London, Scotland and other locales, instead exclusively built massive sets and filmed at actual locations. Explaining the filmmaking choice, Andor creator and writer Tony Gilroy clarified for...
Krysten Ritter to Star in Orphan Black Sequel Series
Krysten Ritter has signed on to star as the lead in the new Orphan Black sequel series, titled Orphan Black: Echoes, coming to AMC. Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women who are unraveling the mystery of their identity, with Ritter playing Lucy, a woman with a mysterious origin story trying to find her place in the world.
Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"
Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
Real Housewives Star Monique Samuels Turned Down Ultimate Girls Trip Due to the Show's 'Toxicity'
Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has no plans on returning to Bravo, she told Insider. The reality show star turned down an opportunity to join the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip due to the show's "toxicity," despite never even having seen an episode, she said.
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
Rumors of HBO Max Getting Canceled Are Sending Us Straight Into the Abyss!
Is nothing in life sacred? Haven't we earned the right to live in a world absolutely drowning in streaming services? After all, don't most of us want too many choices? Recently, HBO Max has been making some very bizarre moves that have left subscribers feeling nervous and a bit angry about its future. Is HBO Max getting canceled? You can pry it from our cold, dead, carpal tunnel syndrome-riddled hands.
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Bill Oakley’s Mention Sparks Wild Fan Theory
A fan theory about Bill Oakley is circulating following 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 11.
Abbott Elementary Will Stream on Both Hulu and HBO Max
ABC's breakout comedy Abbott Elementary is expanding its reach by streaming on both Hulu and HBO Max. The streamers have agreed to share "co-exclusive rights" to Quinta Brunson's Emmy-nominated comedy, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television. The 13-episode first season is slated to debut August 20 on HBO Max. Season 1 is already available to stream in its entirety on Hulu.
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Series Coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock is rebooting his semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, but this time as an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. The new series is being produced for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating the episodes, with stories inspired...
HBO Max Removes 6 Warner Bros. Movies
HBO Max has quietly removed six Warner Bros. films over the past few weeks, that were exclusively streaming on the service, in what appears to be an effort to cut costs. The titles removed include: Superintelligence, starring Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale; Moonshoot starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse; The 2020 remake of Witches starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Chris Rock; An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen; Charm City Kings by director Angel Manuel Soto; and Locked Down starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway. All of these films were labeled “Max Originals.”
