Heat Advisory issued for Alexandria ahead of sweltering Thursday

Read on www.alxnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Thousands In Maryland Without Power Days After Severe Storms
Nearly 7,000 Maryland customers are still in the dark days after storms rolled through the region, sending power lines flying and downing trees across the state. Baltimore Gas and Electric crews have been working for nearly two days to make repairs and restore power to more than 50,000 customers, though as of 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the utility company was still reporting 700 outages that were impacting 6,922 of its 1,323,704 Maryland customers.
Flood warnings in effect throughout Central Virginia on Friday
Several localities throughout Central Virginia will experience showers and thunderstorms this evening. According to 8News meteorologist Emily Kaye, the storms can potentially bring heavy rain in a short period of time. Showers are expected to stay through midnight before stopping across Virginia.
cbs17
Deadly strike at White House highlights lightning dangers : What to do to stay safe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thunderstorms develop almost every afternoon across central North Carolina this time of year, and can create dangerous conditions for those caught outside. After Thursday’s deadly lightning strike in Washington, D.C., Meteorologist Lance Blocker traveled to Raleigh’s National Weather Service to discuss lightning safety tips....
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The northeastern District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bladensburg, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include College Park, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Beltsville, Largo, Bladensburg, University of Maryland, Fedex Field, Gallaudet University, Fort Totten, RFK Stadium, Fairland, Landover, Hyattsville, White Oak, Takoma Park, East Riverdale, Adelphi, Colesville and Kettering. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKBW-TV
Onlookers watch as a waterspout comes ashore in Maryland
A waterspout turned into a tornado in Maryland on Thursday after crossing the Chesapeake Bay. Once on land, the tornado damaged homes and businesses on Smith Island. The storm cut power to residents all across the region. The island is home to 260 residents and is only accessible by boat...
WTOP
Stormy end to dangerous heat in the DC area
Severe weather swept through the D.C. area Thursday on top of a heat advisory and temperatures that felt like 105 degrees. Here’s what you need to know. A flash flood warning has been issued for D.C., parts of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland; and Arlington County in Virginia until 1:15 a.m. Friday.
NBC Washington
Flash Flood Warning for DC, Suburbs as Storms Move Through
Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Thunderstorms are moving through parts of the D.C. area after a day of extremely hot weather. A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of D.C. and the suburbs until 1:15 a.m. A heat advisory was...
Daily Beast
WATCH: Waterspout Morphs Into Tornado Tearing Through Maryland Island
A large waterspout shocked residents Thursday on Smith Island, Maryland, as it came ashore and moved across the island “like a tornado.” According to authorities, several homes along Rhodes Point on Smith Island suffered significant damage as it hit Thursday evening. At least one person has been confirmed injured while the damage caused over 50,000 power outages in the area, Gov. Larry Hogan said, while urging residents to stay off the roads in affected areas. The husband of Amy Somers, who captured the incredible video, told the Chesapeake Bay magazine: “It took the third story off an Airbnb and destroyed the house next to it. Also several shanties were destroyed as well as a boat flipped over.” According to the publication, Ewell Fire Department President Robert Jones said: “We had multiple tornadoes and waterspouts knocking out houses and power lines along the way. Some minor injuries but overall nobody is badly hurt. I would have never imagined this to happen here.” Gov. Hogan said an emergency management team was tracking the damage from the storms and coordinating with local jurisdictions. A GoFundMe campaign has already clocked up a number of donations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| Dangerous heat across Maryland on Thursday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated August 4, 1:15 p.m.) Heat and humidity increase, leading to an extremely hot day. Much of Maryland is under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. due to the potential for hot temperatures and dangerously high heat indices. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach the mid to...
WJLA
Hot and humid for the weekend ahead with isolated storm chances; Pattern change next week
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — High heat, humidity and storm chances remain in the forecast this weekend and this pattern looks like it will continue through the first half of next week. Highs today will approach the 90 degree mark once more, and if we do in fact reach 90 degrees,...
WJLA
DC apartment residents: Management has ignored persistent water damage issue for 10+ years
WASHINGTON (7News) — Residents in one Northeast D.C. apartment complex have dealt with a cascade of water damage following this week's heavy rain storms. Neighbors at the Lotus Square apartments told 7News they always see water rush through vents, ceilings, and walls into their homes every time it rains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Prince William by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Prince William The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia Central Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bull Run, or 8 miles northwest of Dale City, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Linton Hall, Bull Run, Manassas, Sudley, Manassas Park, Independent Hill, Nokesville and Aden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Trees down, power outages following Thursday's storms
BGE says as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, nearly 52,000 people were without power. BGE says most of the damage impacted central Maryland.
thezebra.org
Goodwin Living to Turn the Hermitage Northern Virginia into The View Alexandria
Alexandria, VA–August 1, 2022, Goodwin Living™ announced it has finalized the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia (5000 Fairbanks Ave), a senior living community that is home to more than a hundred residents, employs more than a hundred team members, and offers independent living, assisted living and long-term care.
The Cost of Living in Virginia
(Daryl/Adobe Stock Images) For many Virginians, rising rent, home, and food prices are of serious concern. The unemployment rate is right around 2.8%, yet residents of the state complain that they can't pay their bills.
popville.com
“Severe Thunderstorm Warning (NWS) Hazard: 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.”
“The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the District of Columbia, which is in effect until 5:15 PM. Hazard: 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Source: Radar Indicated. Impacts: Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Carroll; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Howard County in central Maryland Northeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Northern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 524 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olney, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Columbia, Olney, Elkridge, Damascus, Historic Ellicott City, Ellicott City, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Randallstown, Eldersburg, Milford Mill, Laurel, Fairland, Arbutus, Colesville, Sykesville, Oakland, Savage-guilford, Scaggsville and Ilchester. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
Comments / 0