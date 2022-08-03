Heat Advisory issued for Alexandria ahead of sweltering Thursday

A large waterspout shocked residents Thursday on Smith Island, Maryland, as it came ashore and moved across the island “like a tornado.” According to authorities, several homes along Rhodes Point on Smith Island suffered significant damage as it hit Thursday evening. At least one person has been confirmed injured while the damage caused over 50,000 power outages in the area, Gov. Larry Hogan said, while urging residents to stay off the roads in affected areas. The husband of Amy Somers, who captured the incredible video, told the Chesapeake Bay magazine: “It took the third story off an Airbnb and destroyed the house next to it. Also several shanties were destroyed as well as a boat flipped over.” According to the publication, Ewell Fire Department President Robert Jones said: “We had multiple tornadoes and waterspouts knocking out houses and power lines along the way. Some minor injuries but overall nobody is badly hurt. I would have never imagined this to happen here.” Gov. Hogan said an emergency management team was tracking the damage from the storms and coordinating with local jurisdictions. A GoFundMe campaign has already clocked up a number of donations.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO