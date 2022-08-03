ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Paige Bueckers Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Season

By Dylan Hargis
defpen
defpen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on defpen.com

Comments / 1

Related
defpen

Jess Sims Joins ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ Crew

ESPN’s team of college football reporters has grown just a bit bigger this week. This week, the self-proclaimed worldwide leader in sports has added sports reporter and Peloton instructor Jess Sims to its College Gameday crew. In this role, she will interact with fans on campuses across the nation as the wild college football season unfolds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy