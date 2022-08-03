Paige Bueckers Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Season

Read on defpen.com
ESPN’s team of college football reporters has grown just a bit bigger this week. This week, the self-proclaimed worldwide leader in sports has added sports reporter and Peloton instructor Jess Sims to its College Gameday crew. In this role, she will interact with fans on campuses across the nation as the wild college football season unfolds.
