A Very Warm Muggy Night ahead with a Chance for Showers and T-storms.

"The beat goes on": More high heat and humidity into early next week
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy areas of fog that formed in the overnight where showers were so persistent during the day on Friday will lift fairly quickly early Saturday. It will stay warm and humid through the rest of the weekend, and while Sunday will feature an ample amount of dry time and a fair amount of sun, an isolated shower or brief thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with the heating of the day. The tropical levels of humidity stick around into the start of next week. Bona fide heat relief heads our way with the passage of a cold front late Tuesday night.
Warm and muggy tonight with any slow moving downpours fizzling
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The slow moving showers and thunderstorms of the afternoon will collapse with the loss of the heating of the day. Expect a mostly cloudy and muggy Friday night with some patchy areas of fog forming in the overnight where showers were so persistent during the day on Friday. It will stay warm and humid through the weekend, and while both Saturday and Sunday will feature an ample amount of dry time and a fair amount of sun, an isolated shower or brief thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.
Rain and a rainbow in downtown Buffalo on Friday, August 5
Downtown Buffalo saw heavy rain and a rainbow on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Both were captured in this time-lapse video that spanned an hour.
Heat Index Values to Reach 90s in Western New York Today
A combination of heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach the 90s throughout much of Western New York today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says some locations may see apparent temperatures reach the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western New York from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie counties are not included in the advisory area.
Heat Advisory issued for parts of Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday was certainly hot but not hot enough to warrant any advisories from the National Weather Service. Well, that's about the change with new advisories issued for parts of Western New York today. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from...
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach Bar
A shot of the entrance to Papi Grande's Beach Bar in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In the dog days of summer there is nothing more satisfying than a day at the beach. Papi Grande’s beach bar right in the heart of Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, New York may be the next best thing in Western New York.
Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For August 2022
August is here and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in August 2022 in Western New York.
See The Most Concerts In A Single Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and this is a big weekend for concerts. For the first full weekend of August, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
The Links Golf and Tap in Niagara Falls
Rain or shine, there’s a new spot you can go to tee off at and that’s The Links Golf and Tap in Niagara Falls. It is a new indoor golfing location using Trackman golf simulators. Nick Lotempio, owner says, “We have three golf simulators. They are actually Trackman golf simulators, the best in the world you can buy, they are awesome.”
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail
Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival
EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
Other Half Brewing expanding to full taproom and restaurant at Seneca One
BUFFALO (WKBW) — One of the top breweries in the country is set to expand it’s operations in Buffalo. Other Half Brewing Company has signed a 10-year lease with Douglas Development to open a full taproom, restaurant and sports bar in the plaza of Seneca One in Downtown Buffalo.
Out 2 Eat: New spots to grab coffee, cocktails and ice cream in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been a busy summer in the Buffalo restaurant scene. Here are three new places to check out next time you're in the city and looking for a cup of coffee, a cocktail, or an ice cream cone. Postscript Cafe. Elmwood's newest cafe is tucked away...
Frontier drops direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Cancun
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As part of a national route reorganization, Frontier Airlines will drop its direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers and Cancun, beginning in October. Both were seasonal routes that ran from October to March. At the same time, Frontier – which accounts for 9% of the...
