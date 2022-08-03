ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

A Very Warm Muggy Night ahead with a Chance for Showers and T-storms.

By Josh Nichols
 4 days ago
"The beat goes on": More high heat and humidity into early next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy areas of fog that formed in the overnight where showers were so persistent during the day on Friday will lift fairly quickly early Saturday. It will stay warm and humid through the rest of the weekend, and while Sunday will feature an ample amount of dry time and a fair amount of sun, an isolated shower or brief thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with the heating of the day. The tropical levels of humidity stick around into the start of next week. Bona fide heat relief heads our way with the passage of a cold front late Tuesday night.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Warm and muggy tonight with any slow moving downpours fizzling

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The slow moving showers and thunderstorms of the afternoon will collapse with the loss of the heating of the day. Expect a mostly cloudy and muggy Friday night with some patchy areas of fog forming in the overnight where showers were so persistent during the day on Friday. It will stay warm and humid through the weekend, and while both Saturday and Sunday will feature an ample amount of dry time and a fair amount of sun, an isolated shower or brief thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Heat Index Values to Reach 90s in Western New York Today

A combination of heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach the 90s throughout much of Western New York today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says some locations may see apparent temperatures reach the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western New York from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie counties are not included in the advisory area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo, NY
