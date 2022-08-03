ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmer Valderrama Reveals New 'That '90s Show' Logo

By Allison Schonter
 4 days ago
Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Addresses Whether Jay Will See Spirits in Season 2 of CBS Sitcom

Following the events of the Ghosts Season 1 finale which found Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) falling through to the basement after their front entrance caved in upon welcoming B&B guests, fans are curious if the potential injury sustained by Jay means he too will have the ability to see the Woodstone Mansion ghosts like his wife. After all, the Season 2 teaser shared at San Diego Comic-Con last month hinted at some possibility, though nothing has been confirmed. While chatting with Collider at the show's first panel at the world-famous event on July 21, Ambudkar admitted he sees Jay acquiring such abilities as a "temporary thing" — if it were to ever transpire, that is.
HollywoodLife

Martha Stewart’s Daughter Alexis: Everything To Know About Her Only Child

The legendary Martha Stewart, 81, has a legacy aside from her famous cooking shows and kitchenware lines – her daughter! That’s right, Martha has only one child and it is her daughter Alexis Stewart. Martha had her daughter back in 1965 when she was married to her husband Andrew Stewart. Both Martha and Andrew called it quits in 1990 after 29 years of marriage.
HollywoodLife

Chuck Norris’ Kids: Meet The Action Stars 5 Kids From Oldest To Youngest

Chuck Norris has been an action legend for decades. After building his career as a martial artist, Chuck, 82, stepped into the movie world in the 70s, starring alongside other film icons like Bruce Lee in the classic The Way of the Dragon. Throughout the 80s, he continued to appear in many more popular flicks, before landing a role in one of his most popular parts in the TV show Walker, Texas Ranger from 1993 to 2001.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Reaction to Being Reunited With His Mom After 3 Years Is So Emotional

TikTok horse @adonisantics has had a very tough week, as well as his owner. Adonis's brother, unfortunately, was euthanized because of a tumor that caused severe pain for him. Surgery was not in the cards because he wouldn't have survived, the creator said. So after losing his brother, Adonis was down in the dumps. Understandably so.
POPSUGAR

Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up With Their Dog Oscar in New Photo

Justin and Hailey Bieber are enjoying their time overseas. After touching down in Italy over the weekend, the 28-year-old singer shared an Instagram photo of himself and the 25-year-old Rhode founder cuddled up in bed with their dog Oscar on Aug. 3. "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY," Justin captioned the cute snap.
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate

Khloé Kardashian is officially a mom of two! The Keeping up With the Kardashians alum, 38, has welcomed her second baby via surrogate, Kardashians's rep confirmed to Page Six and PEOPLE on Friday night. Tristan Thompson, Kardashian's ex whose infidelity has caused numerous scandals over the years, is the father of the child. The infant in question is a baby boy.
AOL Corp

88-year-old exotic dancer promises 'more clothes' will come off if she advances on 'AGT'

The America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions finally wrapped Tuesday, and as the episode cliff-hangingly concluded, the judges were still struggling to whittle this year’s 138 successful auditioners down to the supersized 55 acts — compared to previous seasons' 36— that will compete for a Las Vegas residency and $1 million prize. Fifty-four of those contestants were announced later in the evening (scroll for the full list), while a remaining 55th spot will go to one of four wildcards that are currently up for public vote on the show’s social media platforms and official website.
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Shows off 'Painful' Stomach Tightening Treatment in New Photos

Beauty might be skin deep, but for the world's most famous reality TV star it's all part of a treatment plan. Hulu's The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian announced she had undergone a new procedure to trim her belly. The reality star called it "a game changer!" in her Aug. 3 Instagram Story, accompanied by a photo of a reddened abdomen after she underwent the Morpheous laser treatment. "I think this is my fave laser, but it's painful [laugh out loud], but worth it!"
Popculture

What Jane Lynch Thinks About Lea Michele Joining 'Funny Girl' She's Exiting

There are some big casting changes coming to Broadway's Funny Girl. Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch are set to exit while Lea Michele has been tapped to take over the starring role from Feldstein. Now, Lynch is speaking out about her own Funny Girl exit while also addressing the fact that her former Glee co-star is joining the production.
Popculture

'Thirteen Lives' Star Joel Edgerton Reflects on Dangerous 'First Taste of Diving' With His Father (Exclusive)

Prime Video's newest movie release is Thirteen Lives, a survival biopic that recounts the real-life 2018 story of a youth soccer team in Thailand, who became trapped in a series of caves after rainwater flooded the tunnels. The film follows the massive rescue effort, made up of military personnel and volunteers from across the globe, including a team of expert cave divers portrayed on-screen by Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman and Paul Gleeson. PopCulture.com spoke with the cast, ahead of the film release, and during our conversation with Eggerton, Mortenson and Teeradon "James" Supapunpinyo, the former reflected on his the dangerous "first taste of diving" with his father when he was a teenager.
Popculture

Netflix's 'The Sandman' Is the Adaptation Fans Have Been Dreaming About

Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Sandman premiered this weekend, and fans are not disappointed. The screen take on the seminal 1989 comic book has received rave reviews, and has stirred up a glowing conversation on social media. After years of calling this franchise "unfilmable," many fans are either surprised or vindicated.
Popculture

Viggo Mortenson Discusses 'Immersive' Cave Diving Training for 'Thirteen Lives' (Exclusive)

Thirteen Lives is a new movie from Ron Howard, recounting the harrowing global rescue efforts in Thailand, after a team of junior league soccer players became trapped in a series of caves when rainfall caused flooding in the tunnels. Among the incredible cast are Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman and Paul Gleeson. The five men portray the team of expert cave divers who devised the unorthodox plan to free the team before the caves flooded more, or they ran out of air.
