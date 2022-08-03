99-Year-Old Willard Lamb Sets World Record in 1500 Freestyle at USMS Nationals

Read on swimswam.com
Related
swimswam.com
Herrmann, Lamb & Guthrie Among Repeat Record Breakers on Day 4 of USMS Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. Danielle Herrmann, Willard Lamb, and David Guthrie had all set at least one world record through three days of competition at USMS Nationals. On day 4, they continued their success, each breaking another world record. Herrmann, who swims for...
swimswam.com
Records Continue To Fall on Day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. Three more world records were broken on day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals in Richmond, Virginia. Oregon Masters’ Willard Lamb was at it again, this time breaking the world record for men 100-104 in the 200 backstroke. On the first day of the meet, he set a world record for men 100-104 in the 1500 freestyle. He’s the first man of his age to attempt the event and on the way, he set world records in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle. On day 2, he followed that up with a world record in the 100 backstroke. He broke his own record by 18 seconds, and once again set a world record on the way. His 1:12.33 was a world record for his age group in the 50 back.
swimswam.com
Willard Lamb Sets Second WR in Two Days at USMS Summer Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. One day after setting a world record in the 1500 freestyle, the first man in the 100-104 age group to swim the event, Willard Lamb followed it up with a world record in the 100 backstroke. Lamb is 99,...
swimswam.com
12-Year-Old Syunta Lee Posts Three Top-5 NAG Times at PN 14U Long Course Champs
Syunta Lee threw down a few big personal bests that broke into the top five rankings for the boys 11-12 national age group (NAG). Syunta Lee put on a show at the 2022 PN 14&U Long Course Championships last weekend in Washington. The West Coast Aquatics swimmer won all six...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swimswam.com
British Marathon Swimming Team Selected for European Championships
Seven British athletes will travel to Rome for the marathon swimming programme as part of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships, as an unprecedented summer of swimming continues. A blend of new and experienced faces will take to the Lido Di Ostia Lungomare Amerigo Vespucci between the 18th and 21st August...
swimswam.com
14-Year-Old Baylor Stanton Rips 2:05.73 200 IM, Moves to #2 All-Time 13-14
BOYS 200 IM – PRELIMS. World Junior Record: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2003. Meet Record: 2:00.07, Kyle Whitaker (2009) 13-14 NAG: 2:04.13, Michael Andrew (2014) 15-16 NAG: 1:59.45, Carson Foster (2018) 17-18 NAG: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (2003) Top 8 Qualifiers:. Josh Zuchowski – 2:02.55. Will Modglin...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Lewis Clareburt Drops Big For Commonwealth 200 Fly Title
Clareburt stormed over the closing meters to upset three-time defending champion Chad Le Clos in the final of the men's 200 fly in Birmingham. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not...
swimswam.com
Junior Pan Pac Members, Age Group Stars Highlight Field At 2022 Canada Games
LCM (50m) The majority of Canada’s best age group swimmers will go head-to-head beginning Sunday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in St. Catharines, Ontario, with the swimming competition running through until Friday, August 12. The Canada Games is a biennial multi-sport event that alternates between Summer and Winter,...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
McKeon Speaks To Mental Toll Of Busy Commonwealth Games Schedule
The dust is settling from this year’s Commonwealth Games, where the nation of Australia dominated the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table with a haul of 65 pieces of hardware. Emma McKeon was a strong contributor to that total, with the versatile 28-year-old racking up individual golds in the...
swimswam.com
Olivia Chambers Sets S13 Para American Record in 400 IM
UNI's Olivia Chambers registered as an S13-class para athlete in April and, 3 months later, has broken the Para American record in the 400 IM. Archive photo via UNI Athletics. 19-year-old Olivia Chambers set a new S13-class Para American record in the 400 IM at the Minneapolis Futures Championship. Her...
swimswam.com
Karnal Mei Bann Rha Hai First Indoor Swimming – Indian Swimming News
Ye Project Complete Ho Jayega August 2022 Tk. Administration Ise All-Weather Swimming Pool Banana Ke Liye Soch Rha Hai, Iske Liye Govt. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2015 Mei Hui Announcement Ke Baad Se Kai Saare Hurdles Ko Paar Krne Ke Baad Finally Shaheed Udham Singh Government College,Matakmajri, Indri...
swimswam.com
Henry McFadden Blasts 1:48.27 200 Free, #2 All-Time U.S. 15-16; Heilman #16
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 1:43.21, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. Meet Record: 1:47.75, Alexei Sancov (2018) 13-14 NAG: 1:51.27, Thomas Heilman (2021) 15-16 NAG: 1:47.73, Luca Urlando (2019) 17-18 NAG:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Adam Peaty Describes Lows and Highs of Commonwealth Games (VIDEO)
Peaty discusses the devastation of missing the 100 breast podium and bouncing back to win the only title that had eluded him his entire career. Current photo via Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Speedo. We sat down with Adam Peaty, the breaststroke legend that most recently has completed his...
swimswam.com
David Popovici To Swim 400 Free Over 50 Free At European Championships
Popovici's Europeans lineup is a shift from his typical 50/100/200 free lineup that he swam at both the 2021 and 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. According to a Facebook post from his club, CS Dinamo, two-time World Champion David Popovici will be swimming the 100/200/400 free at...
swimswam.com
Winter Juniors Qualifier Ward Wilson Sends Verbal to Georgetown for 2023-2024
Winter Juniors qualifier Ward Wilson of Illinois has announced his commitment to Georgetown University for the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Watch: Tight Races, Meet Record Highlight Junior Nationals Day 4 Race Videos
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) There may have been a slew of NAG or meet records tonight, but there was still plenty of great swimming in Irvine. From an incredibly tight race in the girls 200 free, to Will Modglin‘s meet record in the 100 back, to some great 4×100 free relays to cap off the session, check out videos from all the A-finals or fastest heats below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube Channel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Oklahoma State Champion Sylvia Admire Commits to Illinois State
Oklahoma State Champion, Sylvia Admire, has announced her commitment to Illinois State University, beginning in the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Reece Whitley Returns to Cal for His Fifth Year of NCAA Eligibility
Reece Whitley announced via Instagram that he's using his fifth-year of eligibility at Cal, where he's won two national championship team titles. Reece Whitley announced via his Instagram on Sunday that he will be taking his 5th year of NCAA eligibility at Cal. The 5th year of eligibility was granted due to athletes who competed during the COVID-19 disrupted 2020-2021 season.
swimswam.com
Sandpipers of Nevada Trio Posts Huge Time Drops at 2022 Western Zone Senior Champs
A trio from Sandpipers of Nevada lived up to their clubs’ lofty expectations by delivering big time drops at the 2022 Western Zone Senior Championships. Results on Meet Mobile: “Finals – Western Zone Senior Champs”. A trio of swimmers from Sandpipers of Nevada lived up to their...
swimswam.com
Gorbenko, Roditi & Cheruti Score Big At 2022 Israeli Summer Championships
LCM (50m) The 2022 Israeli Summer Championships wrapped up recently from Netanya, with nearly 800 athletes competing at the annual long course event. Among them were Anastasia Gorbenko, Aviv Barzelay and Meiron Cheruti, who each racked up multiple wins at the Wingate Institute. For Gorbenko, the 18-year-old Olympian nearly broke...
Comments / 0