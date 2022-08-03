Daniel Wiffen Clocks Irish National Record For 1500 Free Silver

Read on swimswam.com
C’Wealth Games Gold Medalist Duncan Scott Absent From Euros Start Lists
LCM (50m) The 2022 European Championships are nearly upon us with the pool swimming action kicking off on Thursday, August 11th. The entry lists have been published, giving us a glimpse into the matchups ready to take place at Parco Del Foro Italico on both the men’s and women’s sides over the course of the 7-day affair.
The Results Are In: Find Out Who Won SwimSwam’s 2022 Commonwealth Games Draft
LCM (50m) Prior to the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, SwimSwam’s Braden Keith, Coleman Hodges, Retta Race, and Ben Dornan conducted the SwimSwam fantasy draft. Each of the four drafted a total of eight swimmers. The four also participated in the same type of fantasy draft for the...
Gorbenko, Roditi & Cheruti Score Big At 2022 Israeli Summer Championships
LCM (50m) The 2022 Israeli Summer Championships wrapped up recently from Netanya, with nearly 800 athletes competing at the annual long course event. Among them were Anastasia Gorbenko, Aviv Barzelay and Meiron Cheruti, who each racked up multiple wins at the Wingate Institute. For Gorbenko, the 18-year-old Olympian nearly broke...
David Popovici To Swim 400 Free Over 50 Free At European Championships
Popovici's Europeans lineup is a shift from his typical 50/100/200 free lineup that he swam at both the 2021 and 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. According to a Facebook post from his club, CS Dinamo, two-time World Champion David Popovici will be swimming the 100/200/400 free at...
Records Continue To Fall on Day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. Three more world records were broken on day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals in Richmond, Virginia. Oregon Masters’ Willard Lamb was at it again, this time breaking the world record for men 100-104 in the 200 backstroke. On the first day of the meet, he set a world record for men 100-104 in the 1500 freestyle. He’s the first man of his age to attempt the event and on the way, he set world records in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle. On day 2, he followed that up with a world record in the 100 backstroke. He broke his own record by 18 seconds, and once again set a world record on the way. His 1:12.33 was a world record for his age group in the 50 back.
arena Swim of the Week: Lewis Clareburt Drops Big For Commonwealth 200 Fly Title
Clareburt stormed over the closing meters to upset three-time defending champion Chad Le Clos in the final of the men's 200 fly in Birmingham. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not...
Adam Peaty Describes Lows and Highs of Commonwealth Games (VIDEO)
Peaty discusses the devastation of missing the 100 breast podium and bouncing back to win the only title that had eluded him his entire career. Current photo via Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Speedo. We sat down with Adam Peaty, the breaststroke legend that most recently has completed his...
Junior Pan Pac Members, Age Group Stars Highlight Field At 2022 Canada Games
LCM (50m) The majority of Canada’s best age group swimmers will go head-to-head beginning Sunday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in St. Catharines, Ontario, with the swimming competition running through until Friday, August 12. The Canada Games is a biennial multi-sport event that alternates between Summer and Winter,...
LA Organizers Invite 9 New Sports to Make 2028 Olympic Presentations
Karting and American football are among the sports that will vye for wildcard slots at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Olympic organizers have invited nine sports to present a case for inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. While most of the sports on the list were known-contenders that have been stumping hard for a place in the Olympics, there was at least one big surprise: Motorsport.
Kotryna Teterevkova Wins a Pair of European Uni Championships in Euros Tuneup
After finishing 5th in the 200 breaststroke at the World Championships in June, Kotryna Teterevkova picked up a pair of European University Games titles last week in Poland. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 European University Games – Swimming. July 27-29, 2022. Lodz, Poland. Long Course Meters (50 meters)
Miguel Nascimento Becomes First Portuguese Swimmer To Break 22 in the 50 FR
27-year-old Miguel Nascimento became the first Portuguese swimmer to break 22 seconds in the 50 freestyle, swimming 21.90 to reset his own national record. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Welcome the the 21-second club, Portugal. At the Portuguese Open Championships, Miguel Nascimento broke his own national record in the...
12-Year-Old Syunta Lee Posts Three Top-5 NAG Times at PN 14U Long Course Champs
Syunta Lee threw down a few big personal bests that broke into the top five rankings for the boys 11-12 national age group (NAG). Syunta Lee put on a show at the 2022 PN 14&U Long Course Championships last weekend in Washington. The West Coast Aquatics swimmer won all six...
Willard Lamb Sets Second WR in Two Days at USMS Summer Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. One day after setting a world record in the 1500 freestyle, the first man in the 100-104 age group to swim the event, Willard Lamb followed it up with a world record in the 100 backstroke. Lamb is 99,...
Ellie Simmonds to Appear on 2022 Season of Strictly Come Dancing
Five-time Paralympic gold medal winning swimmer Ellie Simmonds will appear on one of Britain's most-watched television shows next season. Archive photo via Speedo. Recently-retired British swimmer Ellie Simmonds will be on the next season of the hit BBC celebrity dance show Strictly Come Dancing. The 5-time Paralympic gold medalist follows...
Henry McFadden Blasts 1:48.27 200 Free, #2 All-Time U.S. 15-16; Heilman #16
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 1:43.21, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. Meet Record: 1:47.75, Alexei Sancov (2018) 13-14 NAG: 1:51.27, Thomas Heilman (2021) 15-16 NAG: 1:47.73, Luca Urlando (2019) 17-18 NAG:...
Watch: Tight Races, Meet Record Highlight Junior Nationals Day 4 Race Videos
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) There may have been a slew of NAG or meet records tonight, but there was still plenty of great swimming in Irvine. From an incredibly tight race in the girls 200 free, to Will Modglin‘s meet record in the 100 back, to some great 4×100 free relays to cap off the session, check out videos from all the A-finals or fastest heats below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube Channel.
14-Year-Old Baylor Stanton Rips 2:05.73 200 IM, Moves to #2 All-Time 13-14
BOYS 200 IM – PRELIMS. World Junior Record: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2003. Meet Record: 2:00.07, Kyle Whitaker (2009) 13-14 NAG: 2:04.13, Michael Andrew (2014) 15-16 NAG: 1:59.45, Carson Foster (2018) 17-18 NAG: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (2003) Top 8 Qualifiers:. Josh Zuchowski – 2:02.55. Will Modglin...
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Team Scoring Analysis
Carmel Swim Club came away with the combined title thanks to a mostly balanced scoring between their boys and girls. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography.
Peru’s Brightest Young Star Alexia Sotomayor Moves to Florida, US For High School
16-year-old Alexia Sotomayor holds ten Peruvian national records and was Perú's fastest backstroker at the 2022 World Championships. Current photo via Alexia Sotomayor. Young Peruvian star Alexia Sotomayor announced she will be finishing her high school career at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, Florida in the United States. She will join their class of 2025.
Karnal Mei Bann Rha Hai First Indoor Swimming – Indian Swimming News
Ye Project Complete Ho Jayega August 2022 Tk. Administration Ise All-Weather Swimming Pool Banana Ke Liye Soch Rha Hai, Iske Liye Govt. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2015 Mei Hui Announcement Ke Baad Se Kai Saare Hurdles Ko Paar Krne Ke Baad Finally Shaheed Udham Singh Government College,Matakmajri, Indri...
