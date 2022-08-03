How the climate deal could help farmers aid the environment

Read on www.pbs.org
Big U.S. chicken company, Mountaire, asks contractors to oppose transparency rule
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mountaire Farms, a top U.S. chicken company, is pressuring its contract farmers to oppose a Biden administration proposal aimed at improving their conditions because the company says it would ultimately reduce farmer pay, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with farmer advocates.
Reducing Sugar Consumption Through Taxation Could Help Fight Climate Change, New Study Finds
Reducing sugar consumption could help fight climate change and promote sustainability, according to a new study. The study from the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) revealed the potential for climate and sustainability by reducing sugar consumption. The study found that reducing sugar consumption by redirecting land used for sugar to alternative sources could be extremely beneficial for the environment.
Experts warn that climate change, increasing populations are threatening the resilience of UK wastewater infrastructure
Researchers from the University of Portsmouth have examined the dynamic changes in the resilience of UK wastewater treatment works, now known as Water Resource Recovery Facilities (WRRFs), and discovered that environmental stressors are increasing the potential for pollution events. WRRFs play a vital role in our day-to-day lives by producing...
Anti-redlining law could soon account for climate change
Environmentalists and community development groups want U.S. bank regulators to account for the impacts of climate change on underserved communities when overhauling an outdated anti-redlining law. The Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in May proposed sweeping changes to the Community Reinvestment...
Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help
There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
Fact check: There were shortages, supply chain issues when Donald Trump was president
There were shortages during Trump’s presidency early in the pandemic, when a lack of medical supplies led health care workers to reuse masks.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — an outcome aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin,...
Proposed Change to Workforce Law Could Boost Entrepreneurs
A House Republican wants to make sure a key workforce development law applies to entrepreneurs too. Earlier this week, Congressman Rick Allen of Georgia introduced the Startup Act. The legislation amends the 2014 Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is the primary federal law concerning workforce development that helps job seekers access education, training, and other support services and connects them with employers.
Patagonia CEO was right to call out corporate hypocrisy on climate change
As the climate, tax, and healthcare package now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has made its way closer to passage than at any time previously thought possible in its 18-month existence, both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable—a group of almost 200 CEOs from companies such as Apple, Walmart, and GM who back in 2019 pledged to address societal concerns alongside shareholder interests—have voiced opposition to it.
New Zealand has launched a plan to prepare for inevitable climate change impacts: 5 areas where the hard work starts now
New Zealand’s first climate adaptation plan, launched his week, provides a robust foundation for urgent nation-wide action. Its goals are utterly compelling: reduce vulnerability, build adaptive capacity and and strengthen resilience. Recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have underscored the need for effective and transformative efforts to cut emissions urgently while also adapting and preparing for inevitable impacts of climate change. But this national adaptation plan is just the beginning. The hard work is yet to come in its implementation. It is regrettable that proposed new law that would provide the institutional architecture for climate adaptation has...
How Innovators Can Combat Patent Infringement Using Litigation Funding
It’s critical to remember that there isn’t a “patent police” in the US government. Innovators must fend for themselves and pay the legal fees to protect their patents. Startups, universities, and similar innovators need to be aware of an increase in overlooked, but costly, infringement on their intellectual property and learn how to tap into a growing litigation funding market to help them combat this type of “efficient” patent infringement.
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
Trade Group Advocates for Startups Focused on Carbon Removal to Fight Climate Change
Climate change is making weather events more severe, but some startups and entrepreneurs are working on technology to help remove carbon from the atmosphere to reverse the impact. The Carbon Business Council was launched in order to help those startups get their tech in front of lawmakers, work on solutions to remove and manage carbon, and scale their tech responsibly. Ben Rubin, Executive Director of the Carbon Business Council, joins Closing Bell to discuss the council's goals, its members, and more.
Wealth: The Solution to Our Global 'Plastic Problem'
Over the weekend, I took my family to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. My wife and I loved going as kids, and now that we have a young son, we were eager to watch him experience it for the first time. From leopard sharks to 40-foot-tall kelp forests, the facility showcases an impressive spectrum of marine life, and its affiliated research institute does all sorts of important and interesting oceanographic work. Plus the aquarium is situated on California's central coast, which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on earth. You should go if you've never been.
New cryptocurrency oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday proposed a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies, the latest attempt by Congress to formulate ideas on how to oversee a multibillion-dollar industry that has been racked by collapsing prices and lenders halting operations. The regulations offered by Senate Agriculture Committee...
