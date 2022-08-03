ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tickets to 'The Prom' at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on sale August 4

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
Shea's Performing Arts Center recently announced its M&T Bank 2022-2023 series featuring seven shows directly from Broadway, including 'The Prom'.

The 2019 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Musical will run at Shea's Buffalo Theatre from September 27 to October 2, 2022.

Opening night is set for September 27 at 7:30 p.m. The remaining shows are scheduled for September 28-30 at 7:30 p.m., October 1 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and October 2 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for 'The Prom' start at $35. You can purchase tickets at 10 a.m. on August 4 at the Shea’s Box Office or online here .

