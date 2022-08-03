ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

U.S. ambassador says Biden is ‘eager’ to visit Canada — when timing permits

By Andy Blatchford
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4FUB_0h3br77q00
The connection President Joe Biden, right, has with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has eased strain at the top following four tumultuous years in the relationship under the Trump administration. | Evan Vucci/AP Photo

OTTAWA, Ont. — Joe Biden will visit Canada — he just needs an opening.

“President Biden will come to Canada in person,” David Cohen, U.S. ambassador to Canada, told POLITICO on Wednesday during an interview at the embassy in Ottawa.

“There are ongoing discussions. The only complexity is the president's schedule. You have the midterm elections coming up and you've got the double bout of Covid , which has taken the president off of the road and has jammed other things further back in his schedule.”

Cohen added: “He is eager to come to Canada — and that will happen.” The only issue is timing, the envoy said, without offering potential dates.

In February 2021, the newly installed president held formal meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his first official “visit” with another world leader. However, the bilateral summit happened via video link thanks to the Covid pandemic.

“The United States has no closer friend — no closer friend than Canada,” Biden said ahead of that virtual summit. “That’s why you were my first call as president, my first bilateral meeting.”

Biden’s pre-presidential, personal connection with Trudeau has eased strain at the top following four tumultuous years in the relationship under the Trump administration. Trudeau hosted a state dinner in Ottawa for Biden, then vice president, in December 2016, a few weeks after Donald Trump captured his surprise election victory.

The window for a sitting president to make a foreign trip is likely minuscule in normal times. The remarkable events of the past year and a half — notably the pandemic's persistence and Russia's full-blown invasion of Ukraine — have undoubtedly added to the scheduling challenge.

Some have speculated Biden was preparing a summertime trip to Canada. In early June, when Biden and Trudeau met on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the leaders agreed the president would visit Canada "in the coming months."

Since meeting with Trudeau in L.A., Biden has visited Germany for the G-7, Spain for NATO, the West Bank, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

But the president recently tested positive for Covid. Trudeau has since left for a two-week family vacation to Costa Rica, eliminating early August as a potential opening for Biden-to-Canada visit.

The president and prime minister have met several times face-to-face on the world stage at international summits.

But a Biden visit to Canada could help repair a relationship frayed by Trump’s approach to America’s neighbor and close ally.

Trump launched the countries into a turbulent renegotiation of NAFTA. Along the way, the U.S. applied stinging levies on Canadian steel and aluminum and Ottawa responded with counter-tariffs.

Tensions — and sharp words — were public and came at the highest level .

Since his arrival in Ottawa as ambassador last December, Cohen said he’s been struck by “almost the hurt” that Canadians have felt for the way their treatment under the previous administration.

“There's a thirst for a restoration of the full friendship and full partnership and full ally-ship ... that Canada and the United States enjoy together,” he said. “And I've sort of grafted that onto my job.”

Comments / 2

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Americas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Saudi Arabia
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there's no change in America's longstanding “one-China policy,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
The US Sun

Russian troops beg defence minister to help them escape Ukraine

RUSSIAN soldiers surrounded in Ukraine have begged their defence minister to help them escape. One of the trapped 200 filmed a social media message to General Sergei Shoigu claiming they had been “abandoned”. The serviceman, who shielded his face, said: “The situation is really difficult. "I hope...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
245K+
Followers
14K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy