San Diego, CA

Suspect in unprovoked Mission Valley stabbing arrested

By Krista Summerville
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man suspected of stabbing three people on a Mission Valley street Tuesday evening has been arrested, the San Diego Police Department said.

James Anthony Thomas, 35, was taken into custody for three counts of attempted murder. Thomas also had an outstanding felony warrant, SDPD said.

Officers were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Camino del Este and Camino de la Reina just after 5:30 p.m. on August 2. A 72-year-old blind man with a cane was walking when Thomas attacked him from behind.

He stabbed the elderly man multiple times, resulting in a skull fracture and brain bleed, SDPD said.

Two bystanders, a 57-year-old woman, and her 60-year-old husband witnessed the attack and tried to help the victim. That's when Thomas attacked and stabbed both of them. The woman suffered a punctured lung and other stab wounds. Her husband had multiple stab wounds.

All three victims are expected to survive, SDPD said.

Not long after the stabbing and with the help of a suspect description, officers arrested the suspect at a nearby bike path. Thomas was booked into County Jail Tuesday night.

SDPD says the motive of the attack is unclear and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

