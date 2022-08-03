ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Father of 2-year-old girl found dead in Virginia Beach says he’d been ‘fighting tirelessly’ for full custody

By Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead in an Oceanfront hotel room this week was arraigned Wednesday on a felony child abuse charge.

Leandra Andrade, 38, of Washington, arrived Tuesday at the Virginia Beach city jail, shortly after her release from a hospital. She’s being held without bond.

Her arraignment was held in Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Andrade told substitute Judge Anthony Nicolo she’s a housewife and wasn’t sure if she’d be able to afford an attorney. She said she plans to ask family for help. The judge said he’d appoint a public defender if she’s unable to get assistance.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Tabitha Anderson said afterward that her office is waiting to receive reports from various agencies before deciding whether to charge Andrade with more serious offenses. The cause and manner of her daughter’s death has yet to be released but police said the circumstances appeared to be suspicious.

Virginia Beach police responded to a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue Monday and found the girl dead and the mother suffering a medical emergency after D.C. police were alerted to their location. The woman left Washington after the girl’s father was awarded full legal custody of the child in a hearing July 26, according to D.C. police. Physical custody was split evenly between the two parents.

An attorney for the girl’s father, Fabio E. Andrade, released a statement Wednesday in which he mourned the loss of his child and asked for privacy for himself and his family.

“My daughter Lanoix loved life and loved to make her friends and family smile,” the statement said. “I am devastated that the opportunity for Lanoix to continue living a happy and loving life was senselessly taken from her.”

The statement went on to say that Fabio Andrade had been “fighting tirelessly” since March to obtain full physical and legal custody of his daughter.

“The court ruling last week awarding me temporary sole legal custody was one of several successful steps toward that goal,” the statement said. “But that ruling did not affect the existing, court-ordered temporary shared physical custody schedule that put Lanoix with her mother last weekend.”

Leandra Andrade was last seen Friday in Washington, according to the area’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Posts on Leandra Andrade’s Facebook account contain numerous photos of Lanoix. Before the girl was born, there were multiple posts of Leandra and Fabio Andrade together — at their 2015 wedding, on their engagement day, and on vacations to places like the Bahamas and Costa Rica. The posts began to indicate a change in their relationship starting in January.

Staff writer Ali Sullivan contributed to this report.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Teenage girl shot in west Baltimore dies at hospital

A 14-year-old girl shot Saturday night in west Baltimore has died, city police said. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said preliminary information indicates the girl was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
cleveland19.com

Former East Cleveland police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Maryland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Police Department (ECPD) is mourning the motorcycle crash death of a former officer. According to Maryland State Police, Shaun Vincent Thomas died Sunday morning on I-270 in Ijamsville. East Cleveland police called Thomas “one of the most respectful (and soft-spoken) individuals you’d...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
mocoshow.com

Suspect in Custody After Being Found With BB Gun Following ‘Suspicious Situation’ at Gaithersburg Target

Per Gaithersburg Police: Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section investigated a suspicious situation that occurred at the Target located at 25 Grand Corner Avenue in Gaithersburg. On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 8:17 p.m, officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department and Montgomery County Police Department...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WMUR.com

29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim

One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Arraignment#Virginia Beach Oceanfront#Violent Crime#Commonwealth
mocoshow.com

67-Year-Old Man Known as “Old Man Bandit” Held Without Bond After Attempting to Rob a Gaithersburg Bank

For Immediate Release: Friday, August 5, 2022Gaithersburg, MD – A 67-year-old Frederick, MD man has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the metro area. Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” has an extensive history of bank robberies, spanning 45-years, and was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022, after attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank on North Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mother of Squeegee Kid insists her son isn't a killer

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The mother of a 15-year-old is denying her son's involvement in the killing of a downtown driver. "I don't understand how my son is in this situation," said the mother during an online interview with "murder_ink_bmore." Her son, who has long squeegeed windows at city intersections,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

‘Old Man Bandit' Robbing Banks Since 1977: Police

A 67-year-old man arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the area has history robbing banks going back 45 years, police said. Steven Gregory Gass, aka the “Old Man Bandit,” robbed a bank in Montgomery County in 1977, police said. Gass pleaded guilty to robbing 19 banks...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
mocoshow.com

Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different Mcdonald's drive-thru

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man charged after threatening family with arson

BOONSBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Boonsboro man was charged after he poured gasoline in the living room of his home to threaten arson. Fire Marshals responded to the 300 block of Lanafield Circle on Thursday evening after 52-year-old Bruce Lovins made arson threats toward his family members. Officials said that Lovins grabbed a […]
BOONSBORO, MD
WMDT.com

Easton Police asking for public’s help in finding missing 13-year-old girl

EASTON, Md. – Easton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Police say Briahna Danielle Diring was last seen in the area of Port Street Friday night. She is described as 5’3″ and weighing about 125 pounds. Briahna has bronze hair, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, plain black shirt, and white jeans.
EASTON, MD
WTOP

Car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick

A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning. The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.
FREDERICK, MD
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy