ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

As Tensions Rise with China, Nancy Pelosi Concludes Historic Trip to Taiwan at Taipei’s National Human Rights Museum

By Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMd52_0h3bqWpJ00

Click here to read the full article.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi concluded her controversial visit to Taiwan by going to the National Human Rights Museum in Taipei, where she met with prominent human rights advocates who were once persecuted by China . After weeks of intense buildup, Pelosi’s trip lasted less than one day, but it has already inflamed tensions between China and the island democracy, which Beijing claims as its own.

After meeting with Taiwanese lawmakers and Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, to whom she offered assurances of United States support for Taiwan’s self-governance, Pelosi travelled to the museum. According to the Chinese-language news outlet Apple Daily, there she met with Lam Wing-kee, a Hong Kong bookseller who fled to Taiwan after promoting material critical of the Chinese Communist Party; Lee Ming-cheh, a Taiwanese activist who was released this April after five years in prison in China; and Wu’er Kaixi, a former student leader of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

Pelosi was met outside the museum by pro-democracy demonstrators waving banners, as well as pro-China protesters, some of whom chanted “Yankee go home,” according to Bloomberg .

During Pelosi’s one-hour meeting with the group of activists, Lam expressed concerns for the fate of Hong Kong activists detained in the territory, as well as those who have fled to Taiwan but struggle to gain Taiwanese citizenship.

“I hope the United States can help these young people who resisted,” Lam is quoted in the online news outlet Focus Taiwan .

In recent years, Beijing has clamped down on freedom of speech and assembly in Hong Kong with the passing of ambiguous security legislation.

NHRM, located within the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in New Taipei City, memorializes the “White Terror” or period of violent martial law after World War II. Martial law lasted for nearly four decades on the island, during which time the Kuomintang (Chinese Nationalist Party) repressed civilians believed to have pro-democratic opinions.

NHRM was founded in 2018 within historic army barracks that were used, until 1991, as a detention center for political dissidents including Annette Lu, a feminist activist who served as Taiwan’s Vice President from 2000 to 2008. Visitors can tour the complex, enter prison cells and soldier’s quarters, and listen to testimony from former political detainees. The museum’s purpose is “to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past and deepen the concepts of democracy and human rights in every individual mind,” according to its website.

In a tweet after the visit, Pelosi said “together with former political prisoners,” her delegation visited the museum as a “tribute to heroes who suffered & fought for Taiwan’s Democracy…We came to listen & learn; we left inspired by their courage.”

Pelosi’s trip marked one of the few visits by a member of a major world power to Taiwan. An island of 23 million people about 80 miles off the coast of China, Taiwan has become the greatest flashpoint in relations between China and the United States.

Taiwan began its process of democratization in 1987, spearheaded by a group of activists and intellectuals who opposed the Kuomintang. The island’s declaration of independence has been unequivocally rejected by successive Chinese governments, and the current president, Xi Jinping, has said the reunification of China and Taiwan is a goal of his regime. In the weeks leading up to Pelosi’s visit, Beijing increased its incursions into Taiwan’s airspace and declared Chinese jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait.

In an opinion piece published in the Washington Post after she landed, Pelosi said the world “must stand by Taiwan, which is an island of resilience.”

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
ARTnews

Archaeologists Find ‘Important’ 2,500-year-old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian General Near Giza

A group of archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of an ancient Egyptian general at a site south of Giza, in a find that experts in the country have hailed as major. The tomb in Abusir once belonged to Wahibre-mery-Neith, who once led a group of foreign soldiers during a period when Egypt’s empire was expanding. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities said that the tomb dates to sometime between the 26th and 27th dynasties, putting it just before 500 B.C.E.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Priceless Artifacts Recovered from 350-Year-Old Spanish Shipwreck in the Bahamas

Click here to read the full article. A new expedition has recovered a trove of priceless artifacts from a shipwreck over 350 years old in the Bahamas. The artifacts, which include jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains, will be on display at the new Bahamas Maritime Museum beginning next week. The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) sank with a cargo of gold, silver, and gems on the western side of the Little Bahama Bank in 1656. The Spanish galleon was part of a fleet sailing to Spain from Havana with royal and privately-consigned treasures from the Americas. Failing to...
SPAIN
Axios

Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Warhol
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Taipei#House#Taiwanese#Apple Daily#Yankee
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Senators: Prohibit Chinese Communists from purchasing US land

Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduced Tuesday – along with Ark. Sen. Tom Cotton – a bill to prohibit members of the Chinese Communist Party from purchasing public or private land in the U.S. The bill, called the Securing America’s Land from Foreign Interference Act, would also set penalties for...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

The last time there was a Taiwan crisis, China’s low-tech military was badly outmatched by U.S. forces. Not now.

The last time tensions soared between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it. China’s military has undergone a transformation since the mid-1990s when a crisis erupted over Taiwan’s president visiting the U.S., prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.
POLITICS
ARTnews

ARTnews

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy