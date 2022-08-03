ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Up to $400 in vouchers to switch from gas to electric outdoor tools

By Anne Simmons, Corey Salmon
 4 days ago
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) is offering vouchers for those willing to switch from gas-powered to electric lawn and garden equipment.

In an effort to reduce ground-level ozone, which can have a negative impact on respiratory health, the PDEQ has partnered with the state's Department of Environmental Quality to incentivize people to make the switch.

Residents can turn in one gas lawn mower for a $150 voucher, and up to five additional hand-held gas devices for an additional $50 towards new electric outdoor tools.

Commercial users can receive a $200 voucher for lawnmowers, with no limits on quantity.

An online application is mandatory, and can be found on the Pima County website:

——-
