Up to $400 in vouchers to switch from gas to electric outdoor tools

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) is offering vouchers for those willing to switch from gas-powered to electric lawn and garden equipment.

In an effort to reduce ground-level ozone, which can have a negative impact on respiratory health, the PDEQ has partnered with the state's Department of Environmental Quality to incentivize people to make the switch.

Residents can turn in one gas lawn mower for a $150 voucher, and up to five additional hand-held gas devices for an additional $50 towards new electric outdoor tools.

Commercial users can receive a $200 voucher for lawnmowers, with no limits on quantity.

An online application is mandatory, and can be found on the Pima County website:



Pima County Lawn & Garden Equipment Replacement Program

For questions, email CutPollution@pima.gov or call (520) 273-9898

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .