City Claims On Anti-Violence Program Are Overblown

WATCH: Mayor Lori Lightfoot dances to 'Cha Cha Slide' at back-to-school bash
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is giving new meaning to the term "light foot."
CNN honors Maywood woman helping underserved families with autistic children in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Maywood woman is a CNN hero. The network honored Debra Vines for helping thousands of underserved families in the Chicago area who have a child with autism.After struggling to raise her son Jason who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months, she founded the Answer Incorporated in Forest Park to help others.We've done several stories on her organization over the years. Vines seeks to provide services and answers for families.Many of those who Vines supports are from Black and Brown communities – a demographic known to face hurdles in the diagnosis and treatment of autism.
Hundreds gather for 40 Plus Double Dutch Club event on South Side
CHICAGO — What began as a way to bring happiness back into a Chicago woman’s life is now a nationwide club. On the South Side of Chicago, more than 600 women from 40 to nearly 90 years young descended on the House of Hope on Saturday to show off their moves. 40 Plus Double Dutch Club […]
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
Cook County Investigates ICE Purchasing of Data Software to Target Undocumented Immigrants
The post Cook County Investigates ICE Purchasing of Data Software to Target Undocumented Immigrants appeared first on South Side Weekly.
SCRAM vendor continues to operate despite lapsed contract with Cook County
The private vendor that provides electronic alcohol-monitoring devices to the Cook County Circuit Court has been operating without a contract for more than 18 months, Injustice Watch has learned. Since the contract expired in January 2021, more than 200 people have been required by Cook County judges to wear the...
blockclubchicago.org
Need School Supplies? Here’s Your Guide To Back-To-School Giveaways In Chicago
GRAND BOULEVARD — Chicago Public Schools students return this classes Aug. 22 — which means parents and guardians are busy getting supplies. But expenses for school supplies have risen along with inflation, and many are still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Local groups are hosting school supply giveaways and drives around Chicago to help families.
fox32chicago.com
CPS loses another $30 million in expected state funding
CHICAGO - A change in state funding has caused Chicago Public Schools to lose almost $30 million in expected state money, representing yet another hit as district officials warn of ramifications in both the near and distant future. The school district, Illinois’ largest by far, was surprisingly categorized Friday in...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox32chicago.com
Third person charged in connection to 2019 murder that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A third offender has been charged in a 2019 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Humboldt Park. Brittnay Stewart, 31, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Stewart was arrested Saturday after police identified her as one of the offenders who participated in the...
fox32chicago.com
Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
Austin Weekly News
West Side businesses get nearly $8M in city development grants
Roughly two dozen small businesses on the West Side were recently named recipients of the Chicago Community Development Grant. The 19 businesses in Austin, North Lawndale, East Garfield Park, West Garfield Park and Humboldt Park were awarded a total of $7.8 million in grant funding. The businesses ranged from restaurants to a media studio.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
capitolwolf.com
Jesse White – Grand Marshal
The Illinois State Fair announced Illinois’ longest serving Secretary of State Jesse White will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade, on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. White was first elected to the office in 1998, becoming Illinois’ 37th Secretary of State. He had...
nypressnews.com
Chicago police issue alert of series of commercial burglaries in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents of a series of commercial business burglaries this week. The incidents all happened in the Morgan Park area in the early morning hours. Police say the burglars break a window to gain entry to the businesses, then take items and money.
Thieves with postal master keys target Edgewater building; postal carriers' union demands change
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crew of thieves brazenly broke into an Edgewater neighborhood apartment building and swiped mail and packages.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, postal carriers are now pushing for a big delivery change.Missing mail is nothing new. It is a problem we have been reporting on for years.We also have been asking about postal master keys, or arrow keys – the keys used to open mailboxes – for just as long. The problem with the yes is that many times, they are basically universal – and can open mailboxes across an entire area.This latest case in Edgewater...
Austin Weekly News
After outrage, West Side mural removed
A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
Party bus in Chicago sideswipes 13 cars, police say; driver arrested
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus is accused of sideswiping at least 13 vehicles in a Chicago neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said. Police arrested the 45-year-old driver, who allegedly damaged the vehicles in the city’s Lake View neighborhood, WLS-TV reported. The crashes occurred at about 3...
chicagopublicsquare.com
Sure, now / ‘A warning to Republicans’ / ‘A sad day’
Sure, now. Shit-peddling conspiracy theorist Alex Jones finally conceded—under oath and facing a massive damage verdict in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by the parents of a 6-year-old killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School—that what happened in Connecticut that day in 2012 was “100% real.”. ■...
Former McDonald’s employees ignoring subpoenas in ‘Fight For $15’ surveillance investigation, labor board says
CHICAGO — Two former McDonald’s employees have for months failed to cooperate with a National Labor Relations Board investigation into whether or not the fast food giant illegally surveilled employees involved in the “Fight For $15” campaign, according to recently filed federal court records. Last week, the NLRB asked a federal judge in Chicago to […]
Chicago Defender
Plazas Planned for Nine Chicago Neighborhoods
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced that 10 new public plazas will create spaces for recreation, performances, pop-up shops, gardening, and other neighborhood activities at strategic locations across the South, West, and North sides. These projects will be supported with funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan. “These transformational projects will...
