Car plows into NuLeaf Dispensary in North Lake Tahoe

mynews4.com
Fireworks sparked quarter acre brush fire in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire sparked by roman candle fireworks in North Valleys, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:41 p.m., crews responded to 12880 Moya Blvd. and knocked down a small brush fire. The fire was approximately a...
KOLO TV Reno
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
16-year-old girl missing from Tahoe-area campground
Kiely Rodni was last seen attending a large party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department reports only 12 arrests for Hot August Nights
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Sunday reported 12 arrests in and around Hot August Nights venues in 2022. That includes five for driving under the influence, six misdemeanor arrests and one gross misdemeanor arrest. It also reported 23 traffic citations and 15 citations into municipal or community...
KOLO TV Reno
Teen injured in Spanish Springs after being hit by a vehicle
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Spanish Springs, the Sparks Police Department said. It happened about 1:46 p.m. at Wingfield Hills Road and Hoot Owl Way. Police did not give details about what happened. Police said the...
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 in Sparks reopens after truck fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were injured in an overnight tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard, the Sparks Fire Department reported. The crash and fire closed eastbound Interstate 80 for about 10 hours. It reopened by 10:20 a.m. The crash happened about 12:21 a.m. between Sparks...
Sierra Sun
Campaign to launch at Sand Harbor aims to slow down drivers at Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village resident Helen Neff was struck by a vehicle last year while crossing the street. Her body was tossed more than 10 feet into opposing traffic. She was transported to a Reno hospital where she stayed for 52 days recovering from her physical injuries.
Tahoe-area fire station closed due to bat infestation
NEVADA (KTXL) — A fire station in the Lake Tahoe region has been forced to shut down due to an infestation of bats. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said it closed a station in New Washoe City, which is between Carson City and Reno, Nevada. The bat infestation caused health and safety concerns for […]
SUV smashes into Tahoe dispensary after driver fails to put SUV in park
INCLINE VILLAGE -- An SUV crashed through the front windows of a Lake Tahoe dispensary on Tuesday after a driver failed to put her vehicle in park and lost control. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on the Nevada side of the lake and that the driver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. A worker at the front desk in the dispensary was not hurt, although surveillance video from inside the store showed that the car nearly missing her.According to investigators, the driver, described as an elderly woman, failed to place her SUV in park at the Christmas Tree Village shopping center across the street from NuLeaf Lake Tahoe. The SUV rolled backwards, spun around and continued forward down the shopping center driveway, across Highway 28 and into the dispensary. The store is temporarily closed.
Record-Courier
Tahoe man faces kidnapping charge
A South Lake Tahoe man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday. Nicholas Rene Arthur, 27, was arrested on July 29 after a witness intervened in a struggle at Spooner Junction. According to the Douglas County Sheriffs Report, the witness said...
FOX Reno
Crews knock down two vehicle fires early morning on I-80 at Sparks Boulevard
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi truck and a trailer went ablaze shortly after midnight on Saturday at I-80 East at Sparks Blvd. At approximately 2:09 a.m. on August 6, the Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) responded to a report of a vehicle on fire.
mynews4.com
13-year-old injured after being hit by a car in Spanish Springs
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 13-year-old is injured after getting hit by a car in Spanish Springs Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to a report of a vehicle that hit a teenager at the intersection of Wingfield Hills Road and Hoot Owl Way, police say. According...
mynews4.com
Man hospitalized after crashing into tree near Mira Loma
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is hospitalized after crashing into a tree in the Mira Loma area Thursday night. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to the crash around 7:51 p.m. on Rio Poco Road and South McCarran Boulevard. According to the Reno Police...
2news.com
Police need help locating 16-year-old last seen in Truckee
The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old last seen in Truckee early Saturday morning. Kiely Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee and was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults. She was last seen at...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Beyond Big Blue: Other alpine lakes worth exploring near Tahoe
The Sierra Nevada is dotted with hundreds of lakes that even the most intrepid hiker could spend a lifetime discovering. For the nature enthusiast, seeking out the varied blue hues of their waters, unique surrounding rock structures and diverse fauna is the ultimate treasure hunt. Whether you’re up for a strenuous hike or a short drive, there are lakes to be explored beyond Tahoe’s shores — just take your pick.
2news.com
Sandbag Stations in Northern Nevada
Sandbag stations are set up in Washoe County and Douglas County, to help residents who may be dealing with flooding. Officials say sand and bags are provided at each site, but residents should bring their own shovel and fill the bags themselves. These are the sandbag stations located in Reno:
mynews4.com
Washoe County offering sandbags during rainstorms
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County is providing sandbags for residents as the county is put under a flood advisory. The sandbags are available at the following locations:. Fire Station 130 Nectar St. Blue Heron Cir. & Warrior Ln. Lemmon Dr. & Pompe Way;
El Dorado County still cleaning up Caldor Fire damage
POLLOCK PINES -- Flooding in Alpine County after rain on the Tamarack burn scar has El Dorado County worried about burn scars from the Caldor Fire.The 2021 fire burned for 69 days; in that time, more than 221,000 acres were burned and 1,003 structures were destroyed. The impacts of the fire continue to be felt nearly a year later, as Caltrans, El Dorado National Forest, Cal OES, and FEMA continue to work in damaged areas.Caltrans was granted two emergency contracts days after the Caldor Fire was contained. The first from Pollock Pines to Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort. The second...
Record-Courier
The Aug. 5, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The rain finally managed to find the official Weather Service gauge in Minden with 2.57 inches from Thursday’s deluge. That’s a new record for rainfall in the month of August, with the previous highest total being 2.38 inches in 1983. A second day of...
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
