ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxla.com

Comments / 173

ForWard
4d ago

the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour effective July 24, 2009. FLSA was suppose to ensure workers would earn enough to be self supportive. Obviously, the government had failed to maintain this law, anywhere.

Reply(13)
52
Joseph D
4d ago

too many taxes, eliminate gas tax cut property tax in half, make Mexico and south America most favored nation, investing this continent not halfway around the world

Reply(2)
24
JennG
4d ago

you wouldn't be able to afford a 1 bedroom apartment in San Francisco as well as groceries only make $61 an hour. Id love to know who put these numbers together because they don't add up!!!

Reply(18)
28
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Orange County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Fresno, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Central California#Los Angeles Area#Business Industry#Linus Business#Californians#American
NBC Bay Area

Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma

When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
foxla.com

In Depth: California and the Space Race

Hal is joined by Peter Beck, the CEO of Long Beach based Rocket Lab. They talk about how the recent “space race” is affecting Southern California, which used to be the base of the aerospace industry during the boomtimes of the 1940’s thorough the 1970’s. Also, Dr. Tiffany Kataria, with Exoplanet Discovery and Science at JPL joins Hal to talk about the recent images sent from the James Webb telescope back to Earth.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.  According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.  Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

GEICO closes all California locations

(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Take a guess which big city has the highest rents

Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy