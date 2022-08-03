ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thegabber.com

Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay

There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

CDC: Two more illnesses reported in listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf

SARASOTA, Fla. - The CDC reports two more illnesses were reported in a listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota. The latest data from the CDC shows as of August 2, a total of 25 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 11 states. Thirteen sick people are residents of Florida and 10 reported traveling to Florida before getting sick. Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 24, 2021, to June 24, 2022.
SARASOTA, FL
apr.org

CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama

As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
ALABAMA STATE
fox13news.com

More than 300 Haitian migrants on makeshift ship run aground near Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. - Over two days, federal authorities say they have responded to 16 migrant landings in Florida and arrested 268 migrants. On Saturday, Border Patrol agents took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing-vessel ran aground off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef, officials said.
KEY LARGO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas schools first in Florida to feature ALERT system

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of over 100,000 children, Pinellas County Schools (PCS) is now the first district in the state to utilize new safety technology. On Aug. 2, PCS officials announced its implementation of the Active Law Enforcement Response Technology (ALERT) was complete. Every public...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
multihousingnews.com

Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida

Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Hot with scattered PM storms this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’ll be a hot weekend for the entire Tampa Bay area with temperatures warming quickly into the mid-90s this afternoon. The record challenging heat continues with a forecast high of 95° this afternoon and a record of 96 degrees today at the Tampa international airport. Showers and thunderstorms will start to […]
TAMPA, FL

