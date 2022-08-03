Read on www.fox13news.com
Related
thegabber.com
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
fox13news.com
'It's a lifetime risk': Why parents should protect their kids eyes from the sun
TAMPA, Fla. - The three Lankford sisters love to race around the sidewalks of their neighborhood on scooters. When they do, their father, Mike, knows there's one thing they can't outrun in Florida: The sun. That's he why he has them grab a pair of sunglasses when they head outside.
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
10NEWS
How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
fox13news.com
CDC: Two more illnesses reported in listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf
SARASOTA, Fla. - The CDC reports two more illnesses were reported in a listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota. The latest data from the CDC shows as of August 2, a total of 25 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 11 states. Thirteen sick people are residents of Florida and 10 reported traveling to Florida before getting sick. Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 24, 2021, to June 24, 2022.
apr.org
CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama
As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
fox13news.com
More than 300 Haitian migrants on makeshift ship run aground near Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. - Over two days, federal authorities say they have responded to 16 migrant landings in Florida and arrested 268 migrants. On Saturday, Border Patrol agents took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing-vessel ran aground off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef, officials said.
fox13news.com
Florida appoints first-ever ‘director of opioid recovery’ to help combat addiction
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida created a new statewide role that will oversee opioid recovery efforts. Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Dr. Courtney Philips as the first-ever statewide director of opioid recovery. The governor also announced the expansion of a new substance abuse and recovery network aimed at combating the opioid epidemic.
850wftl.com
New report shows how unaffordable it is to live in Florida, specifically South Florida
(FLA) — The price of living in Florida is becoming more unaffordable for residents as rent continues to climb, according to a new report. The new report shows just how unaffordable the Sunshine State has become, especially in South Florida. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its “Out...
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas schools first in Florida to feature ALERT system
As part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of over 100,000 children, Pinellas County Schools (PCS) is now the first district in the state to utilize new safety technology. On Aug. 2, PCS officials announced its implementation of the Active Law Enforcement Response Technology (ALERT) was complete. Every public...
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
Survey Indicates that Florida is the Most Desirable State to Live in and Most Americans Prefer Small Towns Over Cities
Floridians and recent transplants may not be surprised to learn that a recent survey declared that the sunshine state is the most desirable state to live in the United States. The survey also found a preference for rural areas.
WESH
Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
fox13news.com
Coast Guard crews rescue 8 people, recover 2 bodies off Florida Keys; 5 still missing
KEY WEST, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for several missing people in the waters off the Florida Keys. Coast Guard crews along with Customs and Border Protection agents and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to the Lower Keys Friday afternoon after receiving multiple reports of people in the water.
3 Florida Cities With Skyrocketing Rent Growth & Here's What You Can Get For $1,700
Florida has a wild amount of rent growth, and people are constantly moving from different states, like New York and California, to find apartments down south. There are three major cities that have seen skyrocketing increases in their real estate market, according to Nasdaq, and a realtor has even confirmed with Narcity that price tags in some areas have increased 58%.
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
Hot with scattered PM storms this weekend
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’ll be a hot weekend for the entire Tampa Bay area with temperatures warming quickly into the mid-90s this afternoon. The record challenging heat continues with a forecast high of 95° this afternoon and a record of 96 degrees today at the Tampa international airport. Showers and thunderstorms will start to […]
10NEWS
New tool created to save sparse scallop population around Tampa Bay
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Recreational scalloping brings people from all over the country to Tampa Bay, but its future could be in jeopardy. The issue is there are fewer scallops out there. It’s why Erik Walasek, a Hernando County business owner, came up with a device to help in efforts to save them.
Comments / 2