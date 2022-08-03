ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Select Birmingham stores to offer Novavax COVID-19 vaccines

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Southeastern Grocers is now administering Novavax vaccines to individuals ages 18 and older in nearly 100 select Fresco y Mas, Harveys supermarket and Winn-Dixie pharmacies on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Online appointments for Novavax COVID-19 vaccines are available on Thursdays and Saturdays only. In-store pharmacies and walk-up visits are welcome, when available.

Vaccines are available as a two-does primary series, administered three to eight weeks apart. They’re recommended for all adults, including those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The grocer is offering online appointments and convenient walk-ups for all Novavax, Moderna, Pfizer vaccines to eligible people and encourages qualified individuals to visit here .

