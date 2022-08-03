ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Nurse from WI
4d ago

Who would want to see a man repeat the same lies over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over? I truly despise this man.

james zimmerman
3d ago

Wisconsin farmers are sad that DJT isn't coming. They were looking forward to all of that free fertilizer. Things just might be changing. Tickets on Stub Hub for. the Terrorist Golf Tournament at his NJ overpriced club were selling for only $1.00.

BluesChik
3d ago

To avoid having to reply to everyone who supports Trump, thinks he won or who want to blame media outlets and democrats, I would suggest that you do yourself a favor and go watch the testimony given in the Jan. 6th committee hearings. As an American, you need to hear this. They are readily available on YouTube, each in its entirety for those of you who didn't watch it live. This will settle the entire debate.

