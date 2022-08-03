ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion Tracy Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

One of the fastest and most versatile defensive backs in the 2023 class will be on the Syracuse campus in October for an official visit, he announced on Sunday. Zion Tracy, who will play for St. Thomas More in Connecticut next season but is originally from Long Island, will take his Orange ...
3 observations from Day 11 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey. Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 11 of camp:. The huge news of the day: Rodger Saffold is back. The Pro Bowl lineman who signed for the Bills this spring made his practice debut. He returned from the non-football injury list after sustaining a ribs injury during a car accident prior to training camp.
