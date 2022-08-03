The protein signature changes during heart disease caused by reductive stress

Read on bioengineer.org
Moody infant diagnosed with rare congenital heart disease
By Hannah Curran, Editor MOODY — A mother’s love for her child is unwavering, and the need to protect their child and keep them safe is always at the forefront of a mother’s mind. Jordan Richardson has been fighting for her son, Levi, since he was born. She noticed his breathing was “noisy,” and he […]
UAB doctors share recommendations for treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 within schools and the community
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — UAB doctors have shared their current recommendations for treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19. They say COVID is not going anywhere, but there are ways to decrease risks. Division director of infectious diseases Jeanne Marrazzo says the transmission of the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is high. It’s also responsible for […]
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of Birmingham-area dogs are becoming sick with a highly contagious illness called canine influenza. It’s so contagious, a Birmingham veterinarian is encouraging pet owners to keep their dogs at home if at all possible. “It spreads like wildfire,” said Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell...
Princeton Baptist’s been delivering babies for 100 years: what maternity care is like there now
Princeton Baptist Medical Center is celebrating 100 years since it first opened its doors as Birmingham Baptist Hospital. They’ve been delivering babies since 1922 and have developed a reputation, along with Brookwood Baptist Health’s other hospitals, of being a great place to have a baby. I reached out to Dr. Jesanna Cooper and Nurse-Midwife Sheila Lopez of the Simon Williamson Clinic to find out what makes maternity care at Princeton Baptist unique in 2022. Here’s what I learned.
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
UAB Medicine opens surgery clinic at Northwest Regional Health
And UAB Medicine have partnered to open a new UAB surgery clinic to serve patients in Northwest Alabama. The newly renovated clinic will be located at 200 Carraway Drive, Suite 2, in Winfield. The UAB surgery clinic will be led by Greg Kennedy, M.D., Ph.D., the John H. Blue Chair...
Hoover : Top 6 Places You Shouldn’t Miss in Hoover, Alabama
If you’re considering moving to Hoover Alabama, you might be wondering what you’ll find in the city. This fast-growing suburb is home to several golf courses and the Riverchase Galleria, a massive mixed-use development with restaurants, offices, and shopping. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the outdoors and the area’s many attractions, including the Moss Rock Preserve, with boulders and streams. Other attractions include Aldridge Gardens, which features an art gallery, nature trails, and a lake.
‘Lucky to be alive’: Alabama man survives 35-foot tumble at waterfall
Zac Roden had been to Welcome Falls many times, and all of those times that he travelled the few miles from his home to visit the landmark left him confident in his abilities to traverse the slick terrain. But in June, a quick trip to show the falls to a friend left Roden with injuries that he is lucky to have survived.
Birmingham Mom Collective :: Introducing Tameka
I have lived here all my life. Born in Birmingham, I was raised in the small town of Alabaster where I currently reside with my family. I enjoyed my childhood of growing up in the south and love the fact that I get to share it with my children! We have so many places and things to explore with your kids, family, and friends. This city has history and has grown tremendously over the years. I consider Birmingham to be a great place to be a mom and raise your family. The southern hospitality and family oriented atmosphere brings a family feel. Between coffee shops, ice cream parlors, parks, restaurants, and entertainment, you can always find something to do in the city.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Gunfire during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham leaves female bystander dead, 4 others wounded
Gunfire erupted early Sunday during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham, leaving a woman dead and four others injured. A large crowd was gathered in a parking lot in the 800 block of Second Avenue North where drivers were doing burnouts and donuts. According to police and to a video circulating on social media, a vehicle doing a burnout struck another vehicle in the parking lot.
Jefferson County Coroner seeing increase in drug overdose deaths from animal tranquilizer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A sedative that’s only approved for animals is contributing to overdoses in Jefferson County. It’s called Xylazine and it is showing up in drug overdoses at the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. There’s been a big increase this year, with 36 deaths so far.
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
The Foundry Farm digs deeper than dirt—a unique recovery program
On beautiful, green rolling hills north of Birmingham sits a farm that’s home to more than just garden plots. The Foundry Farm, a recovery program part of The Foundry Ministries, helps men find healing from their addictions. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible program and how you can help The Foundry Farm.
‘This post isn’t to shame’: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter asks people not to dump animals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter posted a warning and request on social media for people to stop dumping animals outside of animal shelters. In one of their examples of dumping, a dog was killed. Recently, leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama reported...
More than 60K turn out to Rock the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities. See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Simon named NOA Optometrist of the Year
O.D., the associate dean for Student Affairs at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry, has been named 2022 Optometrist of the Year by the National Optometric Association. Simon was nominated for the award for his impact on student recruitment efforts in the UAB School of Optometry....
