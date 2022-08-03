Marc Cucurella: Chelsea reach agreement in principle to sign Brighton left-back for £52.5m, deal not yet complete

Read on www.skysports.com
Man Utd looked better with Cristiano Ronaldo despite Brighton defeat, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United looked better when Cristiano Ronaldo came on, although the forward could not inspire his side to a point against Brighton. There had been plenty of pre-match speculation as to whether Ronaldo would be in Ten Hag's first Premier League XI despite a series of run-ins throughout the summer.
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea confirm transfer agreement for Brighton defender worth in excess of £60m
Chelsea have completed the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a deal worth in excess of £60m. The 24-year-old, who has agreed a six-year deal, was registered in time to feature against Everton on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports. Chelsea took a dig at Brighton when...
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Man Utd will be held by Brighton
After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Sunday's games as the Premier League returns. Forgive and forget. That's my motto with Leicester City and their underperformance last season. They finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League last term,...
Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland: Black Cats edge five-goal thriller at Ashton Gate
Everton loanee Ellis Simms marked his debut with two goals as Sunderland gained their first three-point haul since returning to the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-2 win at Bristol City. The striker netted inside four minutes, firing low past Dan Bentley from 20 yards after Ross Stewart had won...
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton: Pascal Gross double hands Erik ten Hag defeat on Premier League debut
Pascal Gross' first-half double gave Brighton a surprise 2-1 win at Manchester United as Erik ten Hag's reign got off to the worst possible start. The unmarked Brighton midfielder found himself in the right place, at the right time, to tap the visitors into a 2-0 lead with two goals in nine minutes in the Old Trafford sunshine, as the hosts - with Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench - were booed off at half-time by their own fans.
Premier League
Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League. Old TraffordAttendance: Attendance73,711.
Dundee United 0-1 Livingston: Cristian Montano fires visitors to narrow victory at Tannadice
Livingston secured their win of the Scottish Premiership season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice. Cristian Montano scored the only goal of the game - his first for the club - early in the second half. It was a disappointing defeat for the home side, who...
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli header and Marc Guehi own goal enough for Mikel Arteta's team
Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s added resilience after his side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to claim maximum points on the opening night of the Premier League. Expectation and excitement levels have grown around the Emirates after an impressive pre-season and Arsenal delivered on the opening night with Gabriel Martinelli and a Marc Guehi own goal enough for the points.
Premier League hits and misses: Erik ten Hag endures losing start at Man Utd as Erling Haaland shows how he can transform Man City
Nothing dashes optimism more than a dose of reality. Heading into the new Premier League season, with Erik ten Hag coming in along with some new faces, there was hope this could be the year Manchester United finally come good. It did not take long for the rigours and demands...
Gary Neville urges Glazer family to sell Manchester United after Erik ten Hag's first game ends in defeat to Brighton
Manchester United are the easiest team to play against in the Premier League, says Gary Neville, as he reiterates his desire to see the Glazer family sell the club after the team were beaten 2-1 by Brighton in Erik ten Hag's first game in charge. Any summer optimism soon faded...
Sheffield United 2-0 Millwall: Blades cruise to first win of the season
Sheffield United cruised past Millwall to pick up their first points of the new season with a convincing 2-0 win at Bramall Lane. First-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge sealed victory for Paul Heckingbottom's men, who could have a third goal before the break only for Oliver Norwood to see his penalty saved.
Hibernian 1-1 Hearts: Martin Boyle marks Easter Road return with late Edinburgh derby equaliser
Martin Boyle marked his Hibs return with a late goal to earn the Easter Road side a 1-1 draw with Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the new Scottish Premiership season. Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring with his first goal for Hearts in the 22nd minute as he fired through the legs of Hibs keeper David Marshall.
Reporter notebook: Why Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey decided to join 'ambitious' Nice
Kasper Schmeichel's move to Nice came as a surprise to many. And having spent some time with Kasper this week on the French Riviera, it is clear he's excited by the challenge that lies ahead. He admits the last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster. He leaves Leicester with...
Burnley 1-1 Luton Town: Josh Brownhill earns point for Clarets
Josh Brownhill rescued a point for Burnley as they drew 1-1 against a battling Luton side at Turf Moor. The Hatters took an early lead through Dan Potts and then hung on resolutely against a Clarets side that misfired for most of the afternoon. Burnley had Brownhill to thank though...
Anthony Martial out of Man Utd vs Brighton, says Erik ten Hag - will Cristiano Ronaldo start in his place?
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed Anthony Martial is out of Sunday's visit of Brighton through injury, but refused to reveal if Cristiano Ronaldo will start in his place. Martial's absence leaves United with only Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford as direct striker replacements, unless Ten Hag opts for...
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson strikes sees dominant Magpies to opening Premier League weekend victory
Superb second-half goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson saw Newcastle ease past Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their Premier League opener, but Eddie Howe wants his side to be more ruthless in front of goal. The Magpies really should have won by more after a dominant but frustrating first half....
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton can take advantage of an undercooked Chelsea
After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Saturday's games as the Premier League returns. They go again. With such little change, barring a slight revamp of their forward line, there is absolute confidence that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be out to steamroll opponents from the first whistle yet again. This is a team that scored 147 goals across all competitions last season, including 94 in the Premier League where they are unbeaten in their last 19 games, winning 16.
Leeds 2-1 Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal secures Jesse Marsch's side an opening weekend win at Elland Road
Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clashed at full-time as a new-look Leeds got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 comeback win over Wolves at Elland Road. Wolves dominated the second half, but were pegged back when Rayan Ait-Nouri turned Patrick Bamford's cross into his own net in the 74th minute to give Leeds the three points.
Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win
Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
Marko Arnautovic: Man Utd have £7.6m bid for former West Ham and Stoke forward rejected by Bologna
Manchester United have had a bid of around €9m (£7.6m) for Marko Arnautovic rejected by Bologna, according to Sky Italy. United are keen on bringing the former West Ham and Stoke forward, who scored 43 goals in the Premier League, back to England. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia...
