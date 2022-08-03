Florida deputies rescue ‘lost’ sea turtle hatchlings wandering hotel grounds

Read on fox40jackson.com
113 Haitian migrants in custody after boat runs aground off Florida coast
Border patrol took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing-vessel ran aground off the coast of Florida Saturday afternoon. The boat was spotted off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef, officials said. Rescue crews transferred the people from the grounded vessel to Coast...
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday have now been captured. Three of the escapees were caught in Baton Rouge, while the fourth escapee was captured in Mississippi. Late Friday evening, Louisiana State Police say Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims,...
Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people
Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. “Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads. The...
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson...
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
New Mexico FBI, police investigating if shooting deaths of 3 Muslim men are connected
Local and federal law enforcement agencies in New Mexico are investigating whether the murders of three Muslim victims over the past several months are connected, according to a local affiliate report. The Albuquerque Police Department and the local Field Office of the FBI announced Thursday that three murders, including one...
Waterspout touches down on small Maryland island, destroying several homes
A waterspout slammed into a small island in Maryland Thursday causing extensive damage to people’s homes and boats. (Credit: Amy Somers) Shocking video captured the moment a waterspout slammed into a small island in Maryland on Thursday, as severe weather wrecked the Old Line State’s shores. The video...
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
Dems’ ideology of controlling Black community hasn’t changed: North Carolina lieutenant governor
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said Democrats’ “ideology of control” toward the Black community “has not changed” over the course of American history Saturday on “Unfiltered.”. LT. GOV. MARK ROBINSON: The Democratic Party has not changed their ideology toward Black people. It has...
Minnesota is getting lost to radical policies: Attorney general candidate
Jim Schultz, Minnesota attorney general candidate, explained what’s turned Minneapolis into a “shooting range” and how liberal policies have been disastrous for the state Friday on “The Ingraham Angle.”. JIM SCHULTZ: It’s been a painful few years in this state. I grew up in this state....
