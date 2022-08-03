ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

NY Dem blasts ‘DC Democratic establishment’ over ‘out of touch’ talking points: ‘I would lose all credibility’

 4 days ago
The Independent

NYC mayor asks for federal help after Texas sends buses of migrants

New York city mayor Eric Adams has asked for assistance from the federal government as buses carrying migrants sent by Texas governor Greg Abbott arrived in the city. In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Adams said the Texas governor “used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis”. “New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that’s our city’s values,” he said. “But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more.”In April, Mr Abbott started the Lone Star Operation by sending buses with undocumented migrants arriving in Texas on the southern border to...
