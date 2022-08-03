Read on www.nbcconnecticut.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting
Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
Woman shot, killed in Hartford Saturday
HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead after a late-night shooting at 73 Colonial Street in Hartford. According to Hartford Police, they found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime...
NBC Connecticut
Police Asking for Help After String of New Haven County Car Thefts
Orange Police are looking to identify two male suspects involved in a carjacking incident on Friday morning. Officials say the two men threatened a 70-year-old man at the Valero gas station on Boston Post Road just before 6 a.m. Authorities say the suspects threatened the elderly man when he refused...
Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Accused Of Stealing More Than $800 In Merchandise From CT Store
A 49-year-old woman was charged after police said she stole more than $800 worth of merchandise from a Connecticut department store.Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Boscov's in New Haven County at about 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to the Milford Police Department. …
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
East Haven bar shooting kills one, injures another
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early-morning bar fight escalated to a shooting that left one dead and another hospitalized, East Haven Police said. Police say the shooting, which took place at BullsEye Billiards & Bar at 655 Main Street in East Haven Saturday at around 1:36 a.m., began as a physical altercation. The argument […]
Stolen dog returned to owner after first being bought by New Haven woman
A stolen dog named Leo was reunited with its owner after first being bought by a a woman in New Haven, who reunited it with its owner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police chase ends with three arrests after armed robbery
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three men were arrested after a police chase resulting from an armed theft using a defaced firearm, state troopers say. Police responded Saturday around 2:27 a.m. to Bellissimo Grande Hotel at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The complainant said […]
New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
Register Citizen
New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue
NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say
A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
Man shot in Norwich in critical condition
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition, police say. Norwich Police, Fire and American Ambulance arrived to Division Street at around 12:05 a.m. Officers located the injured man, who was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently in critical […]
WMUR.com
Vermont police search for man who allegedly killed kidnapping suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The search is on for a man police believe killed a man who was a kidnapping suspect in a separate case. According to police in Bennington, Vermont, Raul Cardona, 28, is accused of killing Patrick Mullinnex in an apartment. Police said Cardona is from Springfield, Massachusetts,...
NBC Connecticut
3 Arrested in Connection to Threatening Incident in North Stonington, Police Pursuit in Preston: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested three people in connection to a threatening incident that happened in North Stonington and later led to a police pursuit in Preston early Saturday morning. Troopers were called to the Bellissimo Grande Hotel in North Stonington around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of a...
Connecticut police were justified in entering home without warrant after noticing fly infestation
The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year sentence for murdering his father...
Register Citizen
Hartford police seek bank robber
HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
NBC Connecticut
North Branford Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in New Haven
A 22-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in New Haven Saturday night, according to police. The crash happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the ramp to I-91 around 10:30 p.m. The motorcycle operator, identified by police as Raymond Sobask, of North Branford, was...
Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
Comments / 1