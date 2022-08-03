ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting

Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Woman shot, killed in Hartford Saturday

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead after a late-night shooting at 73 Colonial Street in Hartford. According to Hartford Police, they found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willington, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Willington, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

East Haven bar shooting kills one, injures another

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early-morning bar fight escalated to a shooting that left one dead and another hospitalized, East Haven Police said. Police say the shooting, which took place at BullsEye Billiards & Bar at 655 Main Street in East Haven Saturday at around 1:36 a.m., began as a physical altercation. The argument […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#East Dennis
WTNH

Police chase ends with three arrests after armed robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three men were arrested after a police chase resulting from an armed theft using a defaced firearm, state troopers say. Police responded Saturday around 2:27 a.m. to Bellissimo Grande Hotel at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The complainant said […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue

NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say

A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Man shot in Norwich in critical condition

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition, police say. Norwich Police, Fire and American Ambulance arrived to Division Street at around 12:05 a.m. Officers located the injured man, who was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently in critical […]
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police seek bank robber

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

North Branford Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in New Haven

A 22-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in New Haven Saturday night, according to police. The crash happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the ramp to I-91 around 10:30 p.m. The motorcycle operator, identified by police as Raymond Sobask, of North Branford, was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
MANCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy