A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.

MILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO