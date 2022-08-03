Suspect escapes police custody at Rose Medical Center
GLENDALE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A man escaped police custody after he was taken to Rose Medical Center for a medical emergency, Glendale Police said.
Brandon Camacho-Levine, 31, was arrested on July 31 for stealing from vehicles in the City Set underground parking garage and the AMLI Apartment complex. While in custody, he became unresponsive and was taken to Rose Medical Center, police said.Father-son duo charged with stealing $50K of hay from Weld County farm
At the hospital, he fought with staff and officers and managed to escape custody.
If you have information about Camacho-Levine's whereabouts, Glendale Police ask you to call the tipline at 303-639-4328.
