Wharton County, TX

kwhi.com

SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL

A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
tornadopix.com

Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Watch: Video appears to show Texas police tackle cancer patient

Cell phone video provided to NBC News by the family's attorney captured moments from an incident where police officers in Rosenberg, Texas, were accused of using excessive force on a woman battling cancer and her husband. A 2016 lawsuit filed by Christine and Steven Saenz alleged the incident escalated when Steven tried to inform police about his wife's cancer and a device used to administer chemotherapy drugs in her chest.Aug. 6, 2022.
ROSENBERG, TX
fox8live.com

Child found dead at motel in Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel. The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six. One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case. No...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON I-45

Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep. The North Freeway has reopened after a deadly crash in north Harris County early Sunday, according to deputies. Harris County...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS

Three people were arrested after traffic stops in Brenham, Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 12:20, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South for Expired Registration. After investigation, Driver, Christine Ann Tomczak, 44 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and was also found to have three outstanding warrants. They were through District Court for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Passenger,
BRENHAM, TX

