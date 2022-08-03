Elm Road Closures Begin Friday for Bridge Demolition

Read on jtv.tv
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 7
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. The corner of West Stadium Boulevard and Liberty Street: The right turn lane at the corner of West Stadium Boulevard and Liberty Street will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8 until Friday, Aug. 19 for Corby Energy Services to establish a work zone. The project involves a tie in to a new gas main on West Stadium Boulevard.
Culvert repairs causing 3-week closure of busy Jackson County road
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A busy Jackson County road is closing for three weeks for repairs. The Jackson County Department of Transportation is closing Van Horn Road between M-50 and Rives Junction Road for culvert repair, ditching and recycling. The closure begins Monday, Aug. 8. No detour route is being...
Bridge demolition closing I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge demolition and drainage work is closing I-94 in Jackson County this weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the highway from the east U.S. 127 interchange to the M-106 (Cooper Street) interchange beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Work is expected to be completed around noon Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said.
WILX-TV
Watermain break causes lane closures in Downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A watermain break in Downtown Lansing has shut St. Joseph Street down to one lane Thursday afternoon. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the watermain break occurred on Capitol Avenue. In addition to the closures on St. Joseph Street, the watermain break will close down the Cedar and Larch streets to westbound I-496.
Vehicle crash investigation closes Jackson intersection
JACKSON, MI -- A busy Jackson roadway has been closed for several hours Friday as police investigate a vehicle crash. Both lanes of Cooper Street near Porter Street currently are closed on Aug. 5, due to a vehicle crash, officials said. The intersection is located near a Citgo gas station at the northern Jackson city limits.
Portage man dies in fatal motorcycle crash in Jackson Friday morning
A man died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street in Jackson.
WOOD
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
wlen.com
Initial Look at Riverview Terrace Apartments Indicates Building is not a Total Loss
Adrian, MI – There is structural damage to all four exterior walls of the Riverview Terrace Apartment building in Adrian, but City Administrator Greg Elliott told WLEN News that he’s been informed that the building is not a total loss. Monday night, after the regular meeting of the...
Power outages linger in Jackson County after thunderstorms with high winds
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Clean-up and power restoration efforts continue after a night of high winds and heavy rain Wednesday took down several trees across the Jackson area. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids reported strong to severe storms, with “torrential rain,” moving across West Michigan on Aug. 3.
No Injuries Reported Following A Collision On I-96 (Lansing, MI )
During Thursday night’s rush hour, the exit ramp from westbound I-96 to Cedar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue was closed because of a collision. The crash was reported just before 9:45 p.m, according to [..]
WILX-TV
One dead in Jackson motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street. Officials from the City of Jackson said police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Arriving on scene, they found a motorcycle and Chevy Trailblazer had been involved in a crash.
lansingcitypulse.com
Will the city of Lansing swallow part of Lansing Township?
Jerry Gilson was finishing yard work Sunday afternoon. The 73-year-old woman has lived in Lansing Township for 22 years in the Groesbeck area known as the “island.” That’s because it is surrounded on all sides by the city of Lansing, making it a singular oddity in a charter township that is spread over five noncontiguous land areas.
ClickOnDetroit.com
WATCH: Videos show alleged break in at apartments on Ann Arbor’s Main Street
ANN ARBOR – On Sunday, July 17, two men allegedly broke into the 101 West Liberty residential units above Main Street businesses. In surveillance footage shared by residents in the apartments, the men can be seen walking along the alley adjacent to the building and in a hallway. In...
Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
WILX-TV
Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that occurred in Lansing. According to authorities, it happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. The victim is expected to survive.
Armed kidnapping suspect crashes after late night police chase along I-94 in Wayne County
A suspect wanted for armed kidnapping was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle during a police chase and tried to flee from police in Detroit Friday night.
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
wkar.org
Lansing just opened a message from 100 years ago as BWL unearths time capsule
Lansing residents are getting a peek into 1922. Officials with Lansing’s Board of Water & Light opened a 100-year-old time capsule on Friday. The copper box had been soldered shut and buried in a brick cornerstone of what’s now known as the Eckert Power Station along Grand River Avenue in south Lansing.
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd
This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
wlen.com
Adrian Enters into Purchase Agreement for Adrian Inn, Looks to Temporarily House Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has entered into a purchase agreement to buy the Adrian Inn for about $800,000. The building, which was deemed a public nuisance by the Commission, would serve as a temporary living situation for the displaced residents of the Riverview Terrace Apartments currently being housed in Dundee.
