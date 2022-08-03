ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Elm Road Closures Begin Friday for Bridge Demolition

 4 days ago
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 7

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. The corner of West Stadium Boulevard and Liberty Street: The right turn lane at the corner of West Stadium Boulevard and Liberty Street will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8 until Friday, Aug. 19 for Corby Energy Services to establish a work zone. The project involves a tie in to a new gas main on West Stadium Boulevard.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Bridge demolition closing I-94 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge demolition and drainage work is closing I-94 in Jackson County this weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the highway from the east U.S. 127 interchange to the M-106 (Cooper Street) interchange beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Work is expected to be completed around noon Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Watermain break causes lane closures in Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A watermain break in Downtown Lansing has shut St. Joseph Street down to one lane Thursday afternoon. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the watermain break occurred on Capitol Avenue. In addition to the closures on St. Joseph Street, the watermain break will close down the Cedar and Larch streets to westbound I-496.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Vehicle crash investigation closes Jackson intersection

JACKSON, MI -- A busy Jackson roadway has been closed for several hours Friday as police investigate a vehicle crash. Both lanes of Cooper Street near Porter Street currently are closed on Aug. 5, due to a vehicle crash, officials said. The intersection is located near a Citgo gas station at the northern Jackson city limits.
JACKSON, MI
WOOD

Funnel Clouds Thursday PM

The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One dead in Jackson motorcycle crash

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street. Officials from the City of Jackson said police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Arriving on scene, they found a motorcycle and Chevy Trailblazer had been involved in a crash.
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Will the city of Lansing swallow part of Lansing Township?

Jerry Gilson was finishing yard work Sunday afternoon. The 73-year-old woman has lived in Lansing Township for 22 years in the Groesbeck area known as the “island.” That’s because it is surrounded on all sides by the city of Lansing, making it a singular oddity in a charter township that is spread over five noncontiguous land areas.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that occurred in Lansing. According to authorities, it happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. The victim is expected to survive.
LANSING, MI
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd

This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
LANSING, MI

