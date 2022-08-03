Read on www.nbcsandiego.com
NBC San Diego
Closed Beaches Affecting Businesses in Imperial Beach
Yellow signs warn beachgoers to stay out of the water because it's contaminated by sewage and chemicals, but some Imperial Beach merchants say the signs are also keeping tourists out of their stores. “That’s our gold mine,” said Michael Bibbey, who owns Bibbey’s Shells and Rocks, which is right across...
Handel’s Preparing Downtown Oceanside Location
Popular Ice Cream Chain Putting Final Touches on Latest North County Spot
Village drivers irked by 'sneak attack' in parking enforcement
A perceived increase in parking enforcement in select parts of La Jolla's Village is irking some residents who have received multiple citations after seeing minimal ticketing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
New Sharetea Location Secured in Del Mar
Taiwanese Bubble Tea Chain Working on Coastal Cafe
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Souplantation Return Hits Huge Snag And Cannot Use Name
The return of a former San Diego Souplantation location has hit a huge snag and now cannot operate with the Souplantation name. In May 2020, we at SanDiegoVille broke the news to the world that all Souplantation restaurants (and sister concept Sweet Tomatoes) had laid off more than 5,000 employees across the country and would not be reopening any locations due to uncertainty for the buffet restaurant sector in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Souplantation executives later confirmed our report was true after multiple outlets picked up our story. There were at least eleven Souplantation locations in San Diego County when the company abruptly ended its run in 2020.
San Diego Unified sues cities over the old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District has filed a lawsuit against National City and La Mesa to try and get the cities to pay to clean an old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School. CBS 8 first reported the district's plans to pursue legal action last...
Beach plans spoiled for some due to water contact advisories
Ocean access from Imperial Beach to Coronado has once again been shut down due to the ongoing pollution from the Tijuana River.
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
San Diego County Fire is taking over responsibility for fire and EMS services in Ramona
RAMONA, Calif. — Ramona has been underserved for emergency medical services for decades and receiving additional medical and fire protection services for its 40,000 people is a huge win for this area. Fire Station 80 in Ramona is one of three fire stations located in the heart of this...
thelog.com
A Really A-peeling Festival; Downtown Chula Vista Hosts Lemon Festival
CHULA VISTA— This festival has some zest. On Aug. 13, Downtown Chula Vista’s Third Avenue will play host to the 25th Annual Lemon Festival. The festival, which will run from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., is a tribute to the city’s agricultural history. In the 1920s,...
Designated parking site for homeless opening in East County
A designated safe parking site for individuals experiencing homelessness is set to open in East County in August, San Diego County representatives said Friday.
Fees spike $1,000 a month in local retirement community
Residents face a new $1K monthly charge if they have two people in one unit. The community says it's a fee change, not rent increase.
Pickup goes off highway in Bonsall, hits tree
A person escaped uninjured Saturday after a pickup truck went off Old Highway 395 on its side 20 feet down an embankment and hit a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.
thevistapress.com
2022 San Diego Festival of Arts
Del Mar, CA — The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalarts.org) will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park in North San Diego (formerly the Del Mar polo fields) on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11. The festival moved permanently to the San Diego Surf Sports Park last year and has proved to be extremely successful. Guests and artists love its easy freeway access and ample convenient parking.
Images: Surf lagoon resort planned for Oceanside
Plans to build a resort and new homes around a wave lagoon cleared a key hurdle in Oceanside last week.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 5-7 – Ales & Art
Life is a cabaret, old chum, so why not stroll from stage to stage, booth to booth or brewer to brewer to enjoy music, art and sips this San Diego weekend?. Staycations are a thing this expensive summer, so dip into others cultures with:. Tiki Oasis, touted as the world’s...
NBC San Diego
Three Injured in Shooting in Pacific Beach
Three people were wounded during a shooting in an alley in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The victims were listed in stable condition at a hospital, the San Diego Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a radio call of someone hearing...
Beginning Sunday: East County I-8 Ramps Get New Upgrades for Wrong-way Driver Prevention
Watch out: crews will begin wrong-way-driver-prevention upgrades on ramps along a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 8 (I-8) ramps in East County Sunday night through Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Caltrans. Non-consecutive ramps and adjacent right lanes will be closed on eastbound and westbound I-8 from East Willows Road in Alpine...
Water Main Break Shuts Down Part of Carmel Mountain Road During Evening Commute
The city said early Friday evening that a segment of Carmel Mountain Road had to be shut down due to a water-main break, San Diego police reported via social media. Authorities closed the lanes between Paseo Cardiel in Rancho Peñasquitos and Stoney Peak Road in Carmel Mountain Ranch due to the spill and warned that closures were expected to last several hours.
