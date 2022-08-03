ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Here's Why Trading Rudy Gobert was a Questionable Transaction for Jazz

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both

I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both of them. The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who is known to love playing veterans. Anthony had some of the best years of his career playing for the Knicks, and he is a scorer that can be relied upon to hit the open shot.
NBA
Yardbarker

Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters

Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
Yardbarker

Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from Mike James

Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LOOK: LeBron James' Wife Posts Amazing Instagram Story

James just finished up his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world. The wide presumption is that he is one of the top-five players to ever...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Udoka Azubuike
Person
Leandro Bolmaro
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Jared Butler
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League

Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
NBA
Yardbarker

Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?

In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#Jazz Nation
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Attacks Joel Embiid While Defending Ben Simmons During 2021 Hawks Series: "Very Few People Talk About The Fact That Joel Embiid Had 16 Turnovers In The Final 2 Games Of That Series."

The Philadelphia 76ers currently is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. With a superstar like Joel Embiid leading the way and an experienced guard like James Harden supporting him, Philly looks like a probable contender for next season. Before the James Harden trade, though, the 76ers had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Claims The Brooklyn Nets Have No Reason To Panic With Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving: "Ther're In Contract And They're Going To Be As Motivated As Players In The League"

The Brooklyn Nets for the last two seasons have been expected to challenge for an NBA championship, but for some reason or the other, that has not been the case. Be it injuries or some players simply quitting on the team, the Nets have never even made it to the Eastern Conference Finals despite boasting the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Paolo Banchero has early 'welcome to the NBA' moment at pro-am game

Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Questions Whether Kyrie Irving Wants To Go To The Lakers: "If Kyrie So Badly Wants To Reunite With LeBron James In LA, Why Hasn't He Gone Public With His Trade Demand?"

Kyrie Irving is in an odd situation at the moment. Reports suggest that the Nets man opted into the final year of his deal so that he could spend another season and see through his commitment to the team. However, it was expected across the NBA that he would end up joining the Los Angeles Lakers because the Lakers' stars were reported to want him to join the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Duncan Robinson On Facing Giannis Antetokounmpo: "There Are Certain Possessions Where I Don't Know What You're Supposed To Do..."

It may have taken a while, but it is safe to say that most people would now regard Giannis Antetokounmpo as the best player in the NBA. Giannis had won back-to-back MVPs in 2019 and 2020 but postseason failures had meant he had his share of critics, who claimed he would never succeed when it matters most. He put an end to all that talk last year, as he led the Bucks to the title with some stunning displays.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy