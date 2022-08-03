Ex-Trenton councilman looks to reclaim old seat, restore ‘wisdom’ to council

Read on www.trentonian.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
As city struggles, Trenton, NJ, Council members want to double their pay
Amidst an ongoing feud with Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora that has essentially stalled city government, the City Council is preparing to approve a measure that would double their salaries. The ordinance states Trenton "has many ills," and as a result, council members are forced to "work longer hours, spend more...
Trentonian
Trenton council salary ordinance dies in deadlock
TRENTON – The cash coup was thwarted. A deadlocked council killed an ordinance that would’ve doubled council salaries, starting in 2023. Supporters of the bill claimed it wasn’t for the benefit of current legislators, although council members discussed including a provision in the bill for retro pay.
hudsoncountyview.com
If DeGise doesn’t resign over Jersey City hit-and-run, 42.5k signatures needed for recall
In the event that Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise doesn’t resign over a July 19th hit-and-run, 42,523 valid signatures will be needed to force a recall election next year, City Clerk Sean Gallagher said. “As this Council took office on January 1, 2022, a recall cannot be held until...
trentonnj.org
Mayor asks Council to Fund Health Services, Safety Equipment, Demolitions
TRENTON, NJ – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora today proposed $750,000 for COVID-19 and monkeypox testing, vaccination, and monitoring programs, and is asking Council to consider the measure at their meeting this evening. Funding for the health services comes from American Rescue Plan funding. The resolution will be walked onto...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
Trentonian
Trenton council renews bid to increase salaries as terms near end
TRENTON – It’s a cash grab on the way out. A council that earned a reputation as being the most dysfunctional governing body in New Jersey is introducing an ordinance Thursday that would double the salaries of legislators by next year. Council members’ salaries would jump to $40,000...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Health Team Seeks a Chief Program Officer
Trenton Health Team is seeking a creative and passionate operational leader with a proven track record to join its Senior Leadership team as Chief Program Officer (CPO). As a partner and advisor to the Executive Director and the Board of Trustees, the CPO will have operational accountability for all program areas. Reporting to the Executive Director, they will be an integral member of the six-person Senior Leadership team and will be responsible for directing the development, implementation and monitoring across programs and initiatives.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
RELATED PEOPLE
Burlington County, NJ has a new safe space for people seeking drug recovery
BURLINGTON CITY — A second community peer recovery center to help residents obtain treatment and other critical mental health and community supports has opened in Burlington County. The new center is located in the City Hall building at 525 High Street. Burlington County Department of Human Services Director Shirla...
Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
Martin Luther King Jr. Mural In West Philadelphia Could Be In Jeopardy Of Being Replaced
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia could be in jeopardy of being replaced. Full Court Development has purchased the lot next to the mural and plans on constructing a three-story mixed-use building that would block the mural and upset some in the community. The mural commemorates King’s visit to Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1965. Ten thousand people were on hand at 40th and Lancaster to hear the civil rights icon speak. Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins organized a rally Friday night imploring the developer to keep the homage to King on the new building. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we are trying to stop you from taking away from our history,” Jenkins said. “They had an opportunity to come and present something that was acceptable to the community that will preserve the image that is on that mural. It’s very simple. If you’re going to build a building there, take one side of the building and put the mural back.” Eyewitness News reached out to the developer for comment, but we have not heard back.
Trentonian
Burlington County Commissioners applaud launch of 988 as nation’s suicide and mental health crisis lifeline
MOUNT HOLLY – The Burlington County Commissioners are reminding residents to call 9-8-8, or text #988 to reach immediate help for anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide, or a mental health or substance use crisis. 988 became the new three-digit dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton
Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
Jalopnik
NJ Councilwoman Who Mowed Down Cyclist Had at Least 9 Outstanding Traffic Tickets
The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tapping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.
Six Heading to Prison in New Jersey Stolen Vehicle Trafficking and Fencing Operation
TRENTON, NJ – Six members of a Newark-based automobile theft and trafficking operation are headed...
Community News
The Bridge That Made Trenton and World History
There are nearly 40 car, train, and pedestrian bridges whose spans cross the Delaware River to connect New Jersey and Pennsylvania. And while some are larger and grander, the Lower Trenton Bridge in the capital city is arguably one of the best known in Central New Jersey. It is also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Women Gather for an Empowerment Fair Hosted by Yolanda Robinson
Trenton women came together on Saturday to empower each other at the Third Annual Trenton Women’s Gathering. The event was created by Yolanda L Robinson, founder of Trenton Women’s Gathering. “It got started because during a pandemic, we weren’t getting together, and it was about to get hot outside, so I said… let’s get together and let’s gather women and let’s have a wonderful time outside in the park,” Robinson said.
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
Threats for DeGise in Jersey City, NJ: ‘I hope your kids get run over’
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise fears leaving her apartment and for her children's safety after a series of death threats following her highly publicized hit-and-run accident, according to her spokesman. DeGise fled the scene after SUV plowed into bicyclist Andrew Black on July 19. Video of the incident shows she...
Comments / 0