Congress & Courts

American Council of Education Claims Ending Racial Preferences in College Admissions Would Chill Speech

By Emma Camp
 4 days ago
MooseKnuckles
4d ago

Race should NOT matter when being consisted for school. This is how unqualified students are admitted over academically qualified students. It should be based on grades and other requirements.

Joey Cilione
4d ago

everything the left says they're fighting for today. has nothing to do with equal rights, everything to do with special rights

RNln
3d ago

Discrimination under any circumstances for any reason, regardless of how "well intended" they may be, is a violation of the US Constitution and must be struck down by the courts! Any rational to the contrary is purely political and a violation of the law.

