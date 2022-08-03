Fish Wildfire continues to grow; still only 10 percent contained

Read on www.kotatv.com
KELOLAND TV
Crews rescue dehydrated hiker on Sunday Gulch Trail
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Custer County rescued a dehydrated hiker on the Sunday Gulch Trail Friday afternoon. According to the Custer County S.D. Search and Rescue, crews responded to a page staying the hiker was dizzy and unable to walk. The hiker was suffering from dehydration due to the high temperatures.
KEVN
Update on the Fish wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Fish fire spread to 6476 acres with only 10% being contained as of Wednesday morning. Although the fire did not spread as much Tuesday due to the cloudy weather, wind and heat are still contributing factors in why the fire is still spreading. A...
kotatv.com
Rain looks to stick around through this evening
Thousands of bikers converge on Sturgis for the annual party. How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences. Monument Health is using a new weekly podcast as a way to educate people about health topics.
kotatv.com
Fish Wildfire still won’t be tamed
kotatv.com
Despite Covid 19 and fear of Money Pox, Sturgis Rally is thriving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering clear of masks despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of contracting Monkeypox with close contact. According to the Center for Disease Control, the global count of monkeypox outbreaks sits at...
newscenter1.tv
Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
kotatv.com
Fish fire firefighters receive outstanding support from the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People from across the Black Hills are aiming to help the firefighters battling the Fish wildfire. The community has shown tremendous amount of support by donating goods. This has helped the firefighters stay on their feet longer while they continue to contain the fire. The Public Information Officer for the Rocky Mountain Incident Team Michelle Kelly says the donations are appreciated but it is also important to continue to support your local fire stations even after the fire is over.
KELOLAND TV
Raccoons discovered in fairground garbage bins
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Some furry fairgoers got to the Central States Fairgrounds a little early this year. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the raccoons inside a garbage bin. Officials say they were getting ready for all the fair food their about to enjoy. The Central...
kotatv.com
Hot Today with Isolated Storms; Much Cooler this Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More hot temperatures can be expected today ahead of a cold front that will finally bring a break from the heat this weekend. High temperatures will be in the 100s south and east of the Black Hills today, where a Heat Advisory will be in effect. Thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front slowly slides southeast across the area later today. Strong winds are possible with some of the storms.
sdpb.org
Another gold-drilling project proposed in Black Hills, this time near Spearfish Canyon
Another company wants to conduct exploratory drilling for gold in the Black Hills — and this time the drilling sites are near Spearfish Canyon. The Black Hills National Forest announced Friday that Colorado-based Solitario Zinc Corp. plans to drill on national forest land southwest of Spearfish. The proposal is called the Golden Crest Exploration Drilling Project.
cowboystatedaily.com
British Tourist Still Hospitalized After Bison Attack; Remains Partially Paralyzed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been seven weeks since British tourist Amelia Dean was gored and flipped by a bison in Custer State Park. Dean is still hospitalized in Rapid City, South Dakota where she is going through therapy to deal with partial paralysis...
kotatv.com
Bikers roll into the Black Hills for the 82nd Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -While bikers and vendors have been here setting up throughout the week, the party known as the Sturgis Rally heats up. “It’s been awesome it’s already getting rowdy for sure. A lot of funny people, just an awesome time for sure”, said Giovanna, visitor from California.
newscenter1.tv
“New” flight services to Rapid City Regional Airport a welcome return thanks to federal grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thanks to federal funding, Rapid City will be able to offer flight services on the West Coast once more. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gifted the airport a grant worth $1,000,000. With it, the airport will be able to re-establish and continue to offer service to the San Francisco Bay Area, especially for bringing in visitors during the peak summer season.
newscenter1.tv
Homeowners reminded to trim branches to avoid obstructing traffic signs
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Homeowners and property owners are being reminded to trim or remove tree branches or bushes from private property and boulevard areas to avoid creating safety hazards. Tree branches and bushes on the properties can obstruct traffic signs at intersections and other areas, and homeowners and...
Sturgis isn’t the only city inviting bikers
The city of Custer doesn't want to be Sturgis or the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the next nine days, but it does want to be an option.
kotatv.com
How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences
Thousands of bikers converge on Sturgis for the annual party. Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood.
actionnews5.com
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the U.K. was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing...
kotatv.com
911 Dispatchers get a boost in telecommunication thanks to a state radio update
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Law enforcement and other emergency responders will have better radio access in the Black Hills thanks to new radio tower coverage. $2.4 million was allocated by the 2021 legislature for the purchase of new radio equipment.... and Pennington County spent $600,000 of those funds to find tower locations and oversee the construction of the new towers.
newscenter1.tv
Ellsworth Air Force Base to conduct active shooter exercise
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — From August 8-12, Ellsworth Air Force Base will be conducting an exercise that simulates the 28th Bomb Wing responding to an active shooter situation on site. The base reports that during the exercise, residents on or near the installation hear announcements over the...
KELOLAND TV
Domesticated ducks rescued in Pennington County
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, one duck has died. Several domesticated ducks were discovered on the side of the road in Pennington County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, six ducks with clipped wings were left along Old Folsom Road...
