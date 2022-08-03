ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Wayne N Whitton

By Kevin The Editor
 4 days ago

Mr. Wayne N. Whitton , age 84, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1938 in Cedartown, Georgia. He was the son of the late Dewey D. Whitton, Sr. and Edna Goss Whitton.

Mr. Whiton was a veteran of the United States Army; he was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and retired from Pittsburg Paint and Glass.

Mr. Whitton is survived by his daughter, Amy Whitton; sisters, Suzy Hubbard and Amy W. Edge; and brother, Jerry Whitton.

Mr. Whitton is preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Whitton; sister, Annette Gay; and brother, Dewey D. Whitton, Jr.

In keeping with Mr. Whitton’s wishes he was cremated. A private family memorial service will be held at a later time.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Wayne N. Whitton.




