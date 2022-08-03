David Peralta, Jose Siri fuel Rays past Blue Jays

Recent acquisitions David Peralta and Jose Siri provided just enough offense to lift the host Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Peralta and Siri, a pair of outfielders acquired just before Tuesday’s trade deadline, each came through with a single in the sixth inning.

Siri led off the sixth inning with a single, stole second base and came around to score on the base hit from Peralta, who went 2-for-4 in the game.

Peralta was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in exchange for minor league catching prospect Christian Cerda. Siri, in turn, was obtained by the Rays in a three-team deal involving the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles.

The offense proved just enough for the Rays, who had scored just 11 runs en route to losing four of their previous five games.

Ryan Thompson (3-2) struck out two and did not allow a hit over two scoreless innings. Jason Adam also fanned two in one scoreless inning to secure his fifth save of the season.

Adam Cimber (8-4) permitted one run on two hits in one-third of an inning to take the loss for the Blue Jays, who had won 13 of their previous 16 games.

Toronto’s Teoscar Hernandez had two hits, including an RBI double in the first inning that drove in Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Hernandez added a solo homer in the fourth inning that gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. The Blue Jays finished with just four hits.

Hernandez deposited a 1-0 changeup from Ryan Yarbrough over the wall in left field for his 15th homer of the season and second in his last four games.

The Rays made it a 2-2 game in the bottom of the fourth inning on a fielder’s choice by Taylor Walls that scored Randy Arozarena.

–Field Level Media

