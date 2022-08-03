ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

David Peralta, Jose Siri fuel Rays past Blue Jays

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqdmB_0h3bn6Wv00

Recent acquisitions David Peralta and Jose Siri provided just enough offense to lift the host Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Peralta and Siri, a pair of outfielders acquired just before Tuesday’s trade deadline, each came through with a single in the sixth inning.

Siri led off the sixth inning with a single, stole second base and came around to score on the base hit from Peralta, who went 2-for-4 in the game.

Peralta was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in exchange for minor league catching prospect Christian Cerda. Siri, in turn, was obtained by the Rays in a three-team deal involving the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles.

The offense proved just enough for the Rays, who had scored just 11 runs en route to losing four of their previous five games.

Ryan Thompson (3-2) struck out two and did not allow a hit over two scoreless innings. Jason Adam also fanned two in one scoreless inning to secure his fifth save of the season.

Adam Cimber (8-4) permitted one run on two hits in one-third of an inning to take the loss for the Blue Jays, who had won 13 of their previous 16 games.

Toronto’s Teoscar Hernandez had two hits, including an RBI double in the first inning that drove in Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Hernandez added a solo homer in the fourth inning that gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. The Blue Jays finished with just four hits.

Hernandez deposited a 1-0 changeup from Ryan Yarbrough over the wall in left field for his 15th homer of the season and second in his last four games.

The Rays made it a 2-2 game in the bottom of the fourth inning on a fielder’s choice by Taylor Walls that scored Randy Arozarena.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Star Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Wife, Erin Helring

The Boston Red Sox released right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on August 4, 2022, ending his second stint with the team. The same day, the Red Sox tweeted a video to thank Bradley and his wife, Erin Helring, for their contributions on and off the field. The couple has great chemistry and has been married for eight years. Bradley also has a jersey with his birthday, along with his wife’s and kids’. Helring was an attendee at all of he husband’s matches, but she keeps a low profile online. Therefore, fans want to know more about Jackie Bradley Jr.’s wife, Erin Helring. So, get to know her here in this Erin Helring wiki.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
David Peralta
Person
Gerrit Cole
The Spun

Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Twins play the Blue Jays with 2-1 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (59-48, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (57-50, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 3.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (2-5, 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -159, Twins +136; over/under...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs starting Sunday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Stubbs is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Stubbs for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Houston Astros#The Blue Jays#Rbi
The Spun

Former MLB Star Will Call Little League World Series For ESPN

Former MLB All-Star Todd Frazier is set to call the Little League World Series for ESPN. The recently-retired infielder will make his broadcasting debut on Monday, calling a New England region tournament game in Bristol, Connecticut. He'll then take the booth as a TV analyst for ESPN’s coverage of Little League World Series in Williamsport.
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Friday lineup

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Espinal for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees steal bullpen arm from the Tampa Bay Rays via waivers

The New York Yankees were looking for a bit of bullpen support, especially with Miguel Castro still on the 60-day injured list. It is also possible they utilize Clarke Schmidt in the coming days as a potential spot starter; added depth to help smooth things over couldn’t hurt. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy