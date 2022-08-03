ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Two South Florida men steal at least $29K from ‘inflated’ tax returns

By Rob Garguilo
 4 days ago
Miami-Dade, FL - Two South Florida men have been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in tax returns from a victim who hired them to file their taxes.

50-year-old Juan Carlos Mendieta and 26-year-old Leandro Machado Gonzalez ran a firm called "Famous Accounting, Inc."

The two were arrested on charges of money laundering, organized scheme to defraud, and grand theft charges.

Detective Chris Thomas with the Miami-Dade Police Department says the two would prepare and submit tax returns on behalf of their clients, however, they would “falsify the information submitted to the IRS and use their business bank account to collect the inflated tax returns."

Police say the case dates back to February of 2021 when Mendieta and Gonzalez filed a tax return on behalf of a woman who never received her tax refund.

Mendieta wrote the victim a check for $29,010 that turned out to be worthless.

The victim contacted police who looked into bank accounts connected to Mendieta and Gonzalez, and determined the two “(attempted) to disguise their illegal activity by transferring the funds to several bank accounts and shortly closing them to elude financial investigators and law enforcement.”

Police believe the two are responsible for more cases of fraud.

Anyone with information regarding Mendieta or Gonzalez's crimes are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or 866-471-8477.

Former MDPD civilian employee gets 60 days in prison for COVID relief fraud

MIAMI - A former civilian employee for the Miami-Dade Police Department has been sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for stealing over $117,000 in COVID relief funds. Elisa Rivera, 51, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. She pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Rivera had been working as an administrative officer for the police agency when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in 2020. Despite suffering no loss of salary, Rivera authorized a co-conspirator to electronically submit an Economic Injury Disaster Loan application to the Small Business Administration, according to a criminal complaint. The application falsely stated that Rivera owned a business that had gross revenues of $325,446 and 12 employees in the 12 months prior to Jan. 31, 2020, prosecutors said. Rivera received $71,300 from the SBA in loans and grants. After submitting her own application, Rivera submitted fraudulent EIDL applications to the SBA on behalf of others who also didn't own small businesses or qualify for relief, officials said. Rivera has already paid back the money she fraudulently obtained from the government. She must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons by Nov. 4.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Child injured after being struck by gunfire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating that shooting in which a child was injured. According to authorities, a six-year old girl was grazed by a bullet at a home in Hialeah. It happened along west 49th Street on Saturday afternoon. Police said the girl was taken...
HIALEAH, FL
keysweekly.com

MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO

Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
KEY LARGO, FL
