Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton Police Investigate Deadly Hit & Run

By Joel Malkin
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

South Florida police are looking for a hit and run driver who killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

Someone found the victim's body in the street and called police.

Boca Raton Police spokeswoman Jessica Desir says they have surveillance video from a business near where the crash occurred along Glades Road.

"We were able to confirm that the suspect vehicle is a light-colored Nissan Rogue. It's going to be a 2008 to 2014 model and it's going to have front end damage."

It happened around 6 a.m. and officials are hoping to hear from anyone with information.

"Our traffic homicide investigators are working really hard today to put the pieces together and bring justice to the victim, the victim's family."

The victim's name is not being released as their family has invoked Marsy's Law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boca Raton Police traffic homicide investigator Javier Casas at 561-544-8579.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Nissan Rogue
