Jamelia is pregnant! Singer reveals she's expecting her fourth child as she shows off her baby bump in sweet snap with her three daughters

Jamelia has shared the happy news that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The Superstar hitmaker, 40, posted a sweet snap on Wednesday showing off her blossoming baby bump as she posed with her three daughters — Teja, 20, Tiani, 16, and True, four.

Jamelia married her husband - who shares True with - in 2017 but has never revealed his identity. Her other two daughters are from previous partners.

Yay! Jamelia has shared the happy news that she is pregnant with her fourth child

She wrote in the caption of her pregnancy announcement: 'Swipe for a Surprise. Wasn't sure how to 'announce' lol…but I thought I'd share the one time in the past few months I've looked like Smaddy Madda (somebody's mother).

'The excitement on our faces is real, but the struggle has been also ( I'm sure I'll fill you in when I'm ready).

'Keep us all in your prayers, We're so excited, and feeling so so so so blessed!'

Love: The Superstar hitmaker, 40, shared a sweet snap showing off her blossoming baby bump as she posed with her three daughters — Teja, 20, Tiani, 16, and True, four

Happy! She wrote in the caption of her pregnancy announcement: 'Swipe for a Surprise' as she shared the news

For her cute pregnancy reveal, Jamelia shared photos of her daughters all in descending order starting from eldest daughter Teja who was then joined by her sister Tiani and then their youngest sibling, True.

The three girls were then joined by Jamelia in the fourth snap whose baby bump they cradled with big smiles.

Jamelia teased her followers to 'swipe for a surprise' and tagged her location as 'Bumpin'.

Lovely: For her cute pregnancy reveal, Jamelia shared photos of her daughters all in descending order starting from eldest daughter Teja (pictured)

Family: Teja was then joined by her sister Tiani (right) for the second picture of the pregnancy reveal

Cuddles: Then their youngest sibling True joined her older sisters as they posed for a cute group picture

Jamelia's celebrity pals rushed to congratulate her on the exciting news, with former EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood commenting: 'Congratulations hun truly happy for you❤️'

Singer Alexandra Burke, who just gave birth to her first child, added: 'Awww congrats babe!!!!'

BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo said: 'Congrats gorgeous!!'

Rapper Wretch 32 wrote: 'Congrats J.'

Songwriter and television presenter Jamelia gave birth to her first daughter Teja in 2001 with her ex-partner Terry Wallen.

She later married Darren Byfield with whom she welcomed Tiani in 2005 before the couple divorced in 2009.

It was revealed that Jamelia had welcomed a third child, daughter True, in 2017 but the father's identity has remained a mystery.

That same year, the TV presenter announced she had married a mystery man after describing True's father as her 'husband'. To this day she has never shared a picture with him or been seen in public with him.