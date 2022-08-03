ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ICM’s Ryan Wackerman Joins APA As SVP, Alternative & Factual Programming

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJ5j4_0h3bmnAa00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : APA has hired veteran unscripted TV Agent Ryan Wackerman as SVP, Alternative & Factual Programming.

Wackerman, who will report to Hayden Meyer, APA’s head of Alternative and Factual Programming, is the eighth ICM agent/executive APA has brought in from the group that left on the eve of CAA’s acquisition. APA has been the most aggressive pursuing former ICM talent as the agency has ramped up expansion following the 2020 investment by Ron Burkle.

Wackerman comes to APA after an 11-year run at ICM Partners, where he worked with non-scripted and documentary production companies, showrunners, directors, producers, and on-camera talent in broadcast, cable, streaming, and syndication, including 3 Ball Productions ( Bar Rescue ), Big Coat Media ( Love It Or List It ), FRANK ( Delicious Miss Brown ), Grandma’s House Entertainment ( Misery Index ), Workaholic Productions ( True Terror with Robert Englund ), and ZnakTV ( Ultimate Tag ) as well as executive producers on series such as American Idol, Alone, The Bachelor, Big Brother, Homestead Rescue, Love & Hip Hop, Queer Eye, Selling Sunset, Top Chef, The Ultimatum , and Wild ‘N Out in addition to on-camera talents like Judge Lynn Toler and Dr. Ish Major from Marriage Boot Camp . Many of the clients Wackerman was point on are expected to follow him to APA.

“We are excited to have Ryan and his clients join us bolstering our aggressive expansion strategy during this time of transition within the agency business, which will benefit all of our clients,” said Jim Gosnell and Jim Osborne, CEO and President of APA respectively, in a joint statement.

As Deadline reported in June, ICM’s alternative department was heavily impacted by the CAA merger. Former members who have since landed elsewhere include Michael Kagan, the former head of ICM Partners’ International Television and Media Department, who joined Range as Partner and Head of International Non-Scripted and Co-Head of Domestic Non-Scripted; Andy Stabile, who joined Verve As Partner & Head Of Unscripted; as well as Wackerman, Seth Lawrence and Katie Kolben who all went to APA.

“We are looking forward to working with Ryan to incorporate his impressive roster of show creators, show runners, production companies, and on-camera talent into APA’s content creation focused ecosystem. We’ve been extremely successful in this area over the past few years and the acquisition of a talent like Ryan will ensure we stay on a growth trajectory,” said Kyle Loftus, Head of Content Development and Hayden Meyer head of Alternative and Factual Programming at APA.

Wackerman joined the International Television & Media Department at ICM in 2011 from Kaplan Stahler Agency where he worked in the Reality Department with Sean Zeid whom he rejoins at APA, along with his former ICM colleagues including Alternative & Factual Programming agents Seth Lawrence and Katie Kolben, Andrew Rogers, Head of Global Talent, Mike Hayes, Senior Vice President, Global Concerts, Chris Smith Senior Vice-President, Concerts & Talent, and Phoebe Burnham as well as Chief Communications Officer Brad Turell.

“I am looking forward to hitting the ground running within the aggressive, strategic, and collaborative entrepreneurial environment that APA has created for the benefit of all our clients. What they have done already in the alternative and crossover space is second to none and I am excited to join an amazing team whose philosophy of career building aligns with my own,” said Ryan Wackerman.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Mipcom Cannes: Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier To Deliver Media Mastermind Keynote Address

Click here to read the full article. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier will give a keynote speech at Mipcom in October, as the event prepares to welcome back several U.S. and UK studios following pandemic-triggered absences. The event, which has been quietly rebranded as Mipcom Cannes in recent weeks, runs from October 17-20 at the Palais des Festivals and Collier will take to the stage on the first day to deliver a Media Mastermind address to an audience of global TV execs and creatives. Collier will provide insight into the Fox Entertainment business, explain his growth strategy and address wider industry issues. He...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

Clu Gulager Dies: Veteran Horror Film Actor In ‘Return Of The Living Dead’ Was 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran character actor for nearly 70 years and 165 credits, has died. He was 93 and passed at home of natural causes, according to family posts on social media. Gulager is best remembered for his portrayal of Burt in the 1985 horror-comedy The Return of the Living Dead, and Mr. Walsh in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge. Gulager also appeared in The Killers, The Last Picture Show, Mystery in Dracula’s Castle, The Killer Who Wouldn’t Die, The Initiation, From a Whisper to a Scream, The Hidden, Uninvited, I’m Gonna Git You...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dick Cheney Calls Donald Trump A “Coward” And “Threat To Our Republic” In New Ad For Daughter Liz Cheney

Click here to read the full article. The reelection campaign of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) unveiled a new ad spot featuring her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, in which he calls Donald Trump a “coward” and a threat to democracy. “In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said in the video. Cheney faces an uphill battle to retain her seat, as challenger Harriet Hageman has been endorsed by Trump, who is still popular in the state. The state’s primary is Aug. 16. Liz Cheney has staked...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Englund
Person
Ron Burkle
Person
Michael Kagan
Person
Lynn Toler
Deadline

John Leguizamo Outraged On James Franco Casting As Fidel Castro: “He Ain’t Latino!”

Click here to read the full article. John Leguizamo thinks the casting of James Franco as Cuban revolution leader Fidel Castro is no bueno. That’s “no good,” for those of you who aren’t Latino. Like Franco. Deadline exclusively broke the news earlier this week that Franco, 44, will be playing Castro in the indie film Alina of Cuba. That spawned an Instagram eruption today from Leguizamo, who ranted against having a non-Latino actor in the role. “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F’d up! Plus...
NFL
Deadline

Anne Heche In Stable Condition As Her Family Asks For Prayers After Fiery Car Crash – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE SATURDAY 3:50 PM:  Anne Heche’s publicist has released a statement a day after the actress was rushed to the hospital when a car she was driving crashed and caught fire. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family asks for your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said. “We ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” PREVIOUS FRIDAY 4:30 PM: Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized in critical condition with burns after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, Deadline has confirmed. The news was first reported by TMZ. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Roger E. Mosley Dies: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum P.I., died early Sunday morning. No cause of death was given. Mosley was on the original Magnum P.I. for its eight-year run, appearing in 158 episodes, then came back to the rebooted CBS series for a cameo as a different character. Born in Los Angeles, he lived in the Watts neighborhood and attended Jordan High School In addition to Magnum P.I., he appeared on the television shows Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, McCloud,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Judith Durham Dies: ‘Georgy Girl’ Singer With The Seekers Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Judith Durham, an Australian folk music icon whose voice graced several international hits with her group The Seekers, died August 5 of lung-disease complications at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. She was 79. Her death was announced by Universal Music Australia and the Musicoast record label. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery The Seekers added Durham in 1963 and the chemistry of the group’s voices saw the four become the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the UK and the United States. They sold more than 50 million records...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icm#Alternative Tv#Svp#Caa#Icm Partners#House Entertainment#American
Deadline

The Dish: Amid Layoffs, How David Zaslav Might Deal With J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, DC’s Walter Hamada & New Warner Bros. Pictures Chiefs Mike De Luca & Pam Abdy

Click here to read the full article. If there was one thing that the turbulent week at Warner Bros. Discovery displayed, it’s just how quickly conventional wisdom can change from one regime to the next, when each is trying to gin up the stock price for Wall Street. WBD chief David Zaslav was busy. On the eve of a rumored layoff bloodbath across the company to cut at least $3 billion of debt off the books, there was the abrupt and cruel cancelation of Batgirl and the HBO Max animated feature Scoob! with the latter message delivered while the co-directors were...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Dave Bautista & Director Jeff Tomsic Circling ‘Unleashed;’ Netflix Pic One Of Trio For ‘Blockers’ Scribes Jim & Brian Kehoe

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has Dave Bautista circling to star in Unleashed, with TAG‘s Jeff Tomsic attached to direct a script by Blockers scribes Jim & Brian Kehoe. Bautista is in talks to star and produce with his partner Jonathan Meisner alongside Good Fear’s Chris Bender and Jake Weiner. He’ll play a police officer who’s best friends with a canine partner that can sniff out any crime. When Boomer dies on the job, the cop pledges no more pooch partners, until he is teamed with Zeus. Bautista will next be seen on Netflix in Glass Onion:...
NFL
Deadline

Seth Meyers Says David Letterman Was Nervous In Return To ‘Late Night’ As Guest – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said that when David Letterman was a guest this past season to celebrate the late-night show’s 40th anniversary, Letterman was still nervous. Letterman was the original host of NBC’s 12:30 a.m. talk show, and returned for an interview on the show’s anniversary in February. Meyers, speaking during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event, said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks. “The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, ‘I hope that’s all...
NFL
Deadline

Nick Faldo Retires From The CBS Golf Booth, As Colleagues Bid Emotional Farewells

Click here to read the full article. Longtime CBS golf broadcaster Nick Faldo is taking off his headset after 16 years. Faldo bid farewell Sunday during the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The six-time major champion was honored with a plaque behind the ninth green on the club’s Wall of Fame. The broadcast featured emotional messages from Faldo’s former and current colleagues both on and off the golf course. Trevor Immelman reminisced, “I was very fortunate to meet Sir Nick when I was 15 years old. He took me under his wing, he’s...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede Says Series Thrives On What’s Culturally Relevant, Not Topical – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. There are only two nominees in this year’s Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. But creator/star Robin Thede would prefer to focus on how her comedy  was nominated for the third year straight, not how they’re competing against only one other nominee. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “Everyone’s talking about two nominees, but if anything, they should be congratulating us that we made it to the one other slot,” said Thede, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees event with her co-executive producer...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Kevin Smith Says “It’s An Incredibly Bad Look To Cancel The Latina Batgirl Movie” After Warner Bros. Discovery Axed DC Film

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith has weighed in on Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace. The move made by the conglomerate has caused shockwaves in the industry and Smith, who is a comic book aficionado and writer, shared his thoughts on his YouTube series Hollywood Babble-On. “It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina Batgirl movie,” Smith said in the video. “I don’t give a sh** if the movie was absolute f***ing dogsh** — I guarantee you that it wasn’t. The two directors who directed that movie did a couple of episodes of Ms....
NFL
Deadline

‘Lucy And Desi’ Team On Finding Hidden Gems To Tell Love Story Of Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz: “We Struck Gold” – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Mark Monroe, writer-producer of the Emmy-nominated documentary Lucy and Desi, calls Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz “the most powerful couple probably Hollywood has ever seen.” Not only did the pair found Desilu Studios, a major independent production company, but they created one of the most beloved TV programs of all time with I Love Lucy. That show introduced all sorts of innovations that remain industry standards today, including the practice of taping sitcoms before a live audience, shooting with multiple cameras, syndication, and re-runs. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “The innovations… we take...
NFL
Deadline

Jason Blum On His ‘Exorcist’ Remake, The Evolution Of Blumhouse & His Desire To Win An Oscar

Click here to read the full article. Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum is at Locarno where he is set to be feted with the Swiss festival’s Raimondo Rezzonico award for Best Independent Producer. Prior to the event — which will take place at a rainy Piazza Grande — Blum spoke to Deadline about a range of topics, including the status of his upcoming Exorcist remake, the evolution of his micro-budget producing philosophy, and his desire to win an Academy Award. Check out the full interview below. DEADLINE: How has your financial model of low production budgets and high rewards evolved? JASON...
NFL
Deadline

XYZ Films Boards Cat-And-Mouse Thriller ‘Low Life’ Starring Lucas Neff

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has taken North American rights to Low Life, the cat-and-mouse thriller from director Tyler Michael James starring Marriage Story’s Lucas Neff. Pic will be released later this month in North America. Scroll down for trailer. Low Life follows Benny (Wes Dunlap), a small-time YouTube star who catches predators online and experiences a night from hell when he lets one of them into his own home. Dunlap and Neff, who also voices Duncan in Disney’s Monsters at Work, are leading alongside Lucy Urbano and viral YouTube ballerina Luna Montana. The film is produced by Noah Rotter, Annie Milligan, Hunter...
NFL
Deadline

Alex Jones Slapped With $45.2 Million In Punitive Damages In Sandy Hook Case

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, August 5: A Texas jury slapped Alex Jones with $45.2 million in punitive damages for spreading the false claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting massacre was a hoax. The jury’s award is added to the $4.1 million in compensatory damages the jury awarded to the parents of Jesse Lewis, who was among the 26 killed in the massacre, on Thursday. Jones already had been found liable in the parents’ defamation case, as they claimed that the Infowars host’s contention that Sandy Hook was a “false flag” operation subjected them to death threats...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson On Network Comedy As An Art Form, Diversity & More — Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s breakout new comedy series Abbott Elementary is carrying the flag for broadcast television at the 2022 Emmy Awards as the only network show to land a nomination in the Outstanding Comedy or Drama Series categories. While many creators gravitate toward streaming these days, Abbott Elementary creator/executive producer Quinta Brunson is happy to be doing her show for broadcast. “I think making network comedy is an art form,” she said during Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees virtual awards-season event. “I think it takes a lot of skill to be able to create the kind...
TV SERIES
Deadline

British Former Soap Actor Dies Suddenly On Holiday In California

Click here to read the full article. British actor Sam Gannon – who appeared in TV soap Emmerdale – has died suddenly while travelling in the U.S., his family has announced. Gannon, aged 31, was visiting relatives in California when he passed away, his family revealed. The cause of death was not yet revealed, although his mother told the BBC her son had suffered from a heart condition from birth which had “reared its ugly head” recently. The actor played Kev in the popular soap in 2019. In addition, he appeared in TV series Tales of Bacon, and the film Babes with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

112K+
Followers
33K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy