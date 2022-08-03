ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Robert Saleh: Joe Flacco 'should be' a starting NFL quarterback: 'I believe that'

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

Many reporters have already commented on the strong training camp Joe Flacco has had with the Jets, and head coach Robert Saleh had some more praise for his backup quarterback on Wednesday.

“He should be, in my opinion. He can start in his this league,” Saleh said. “I believe that. Sometimes this league has a tendency to…put labels on people, and then their opportunities kind of get limited.

“But Joe Flacco is a starting quarterback in this league. He's really, really talented.”

Flacco hasn’t been a starting quarterback in nearly three years, but the 37-year-old has been impressing coaches alongside Zach Wilson, who the Jets hope take a significant step forward in his second NFL season.

