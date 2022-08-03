ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

02-15-23-39-41

(two, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $321,000

Lucky For Life

01-17-25-27-42, Lucky Ball: 10

(one, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000

Pick 3 Day

2-5-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, five, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, four, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Pick 4 Day

7-1-7-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, one, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Pick 4 Evening

2-5-8-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(two, five, eight, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Powerball

09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(nine, twenty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Comments / 0

 

