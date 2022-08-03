NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
02-15-23-39-41
(two, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $321,000
Lucky For Life
01-17-25-27-42, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-5-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, five, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Pick 3 Evening
5-4-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, four, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Pick 4 Day
7-1-7-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, one, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Pick 4 Evening
2-5-8-3, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, five, eight, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
Powerball
09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Comments / 0