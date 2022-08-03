A walk through the Indigenous communities that make up East Boston and the North Shore. As I take a picture of Revere’s gritty, faded Ocean Plaza storefront, which blends into Angkor Thom Market, an older Moroccan man strikes a pose and says with a big smile “Yes, take my picture please!” I laugh and ask if he speaks Shilha, Riffian, or another Amazigh language. Boston (specifically East Boston and the surrounding areas) has the largest Amazigh community in the US. Rapid new settlements along the Blue Line are erasing these communities, stop by stop.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO