Former Penguins CEO David Morehouse Joins Steelers as Senior Advisor to President

Bears Announce Four Roster Moves
Harris, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018 out of Illinois State. He agreed to a four-year, $2,748,576 rookie contract with Cincinnati. The Bengals placed Harris on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with a knee injury before designating him to return. Cincinnati opted to move on from him and he signed on with the Broncos soon after.
LB Kiko Alonso announces retirement days after signing with Saints
Alonso last appeared in an NFL game back in 2019, when he played 13 games for the Saints. He started the 2020 season on the PUP list before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, who cut him just a few weeks later. Alonso was a second-round selection by the...
NFL wants Deshaun Watson suspension to last past Browns' game vs. Texans?
It seems that if the NFL can’t get a season-long suspension for Deshaun Watson, it might be open to a ban that at least keeps him off the field for the Cleveland Browns' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. Despite the league's best efforts during July hearings in...
Blackhawks Should Target These 4 Dallas Stars in Kane Trade
Recently, NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the Dallas Stars have expressed interest in Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane . At the time of this writing, the Stars still need to re-sign top restricted free agents (RFA) Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger, so it would be challenging for them financially to bring in Kane before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Yet, with the future Hall of Famer being in the final year of his deal, this could be something that both teams explore before this upcoming season’s trade deadline passes.
Sabres Should Target These Remaining Free Agents
The Buffalo Sabres have been relatively quiet since the early days of free agency, likely viewing their roster as complete and awaiting the start of the 2022-23 season. Signing Eric Comrie and Ilya Lyubushkin filled their most glaring needs of goaltending and right defense, while leaving the forward group relatively unchanged. They have a solid crop of young forwards, and we will likely see Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka graduate to the NHL this season, so there isn’t an inherent need there. But with how things shook out during the first phase of free agency, there are still some very intriguing names the Sabres should pursue, not only at forward but on defense as well.
Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis
"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
Orioles, Blue Jays kick off pivotal 3-game series
When the visiting Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game series on Monday night, they might as well
4 Blues Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues saw a multitude of success in the regular season during their 2021-22 campaign. From the production of nine players scoring 20 or more goals, to the breakout of forward Robert Thomas and the performance of goaltender Ville Husso, the team may be in line for some regression in 2022-23. Let’s take a look at four players who will be under the microscope to repeat or increase their performance from last season.
NHL Rumors: Penguins and Jarry, the Stars, Oettinger and Robertson
Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins 27-year-old goaltender Tristan Jarry will be an unrestricted free agent after next season. Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic will be the only UFA goalies that will be younger than 34 years old. The cost of Jarry’s next contract is getting bigger. The Penguins...
