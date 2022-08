A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from a nature walk to ‘violin from the future’. Family Bike Ride Ice Cream Edition at 10 a.m. (but gathering at 9:30 a.m.) from the Somerville Community Path Terminus just north of the VNA Senior Living facility at 259 Lowell St. Free, as its funded by the Bicycle Belle shop and parents’ donations, but more donations are welcome. This chance to meet other families in the area who love to bike rides 2.8 miles to Magnolia Park in Arlington via the Community Path, ending at a playground for those who still have energy and Tipping Cow ice cream for all. The options include an allergen-friendly one. Information is here.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO