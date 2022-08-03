Deputies: Portsmouth man faces felony drug charges

Read on wchstv.com
WTAP
Three people facing drug charges after warrant search in Meigs County
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people are facing drug charges in Meigs County. Willie Causey, 40 years old of Middleport, Austin Billingsley, 21 years old of Athens, and Stacy Jacks, 44 years old of Middleport, were all charged after a warrant search on August 4. According to a news release...
Ironton Tribune
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug charges
A South Point man was indicted for the death of another person. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, Brian Keith Pinkerman, 47, caused the death of another “as a proximate result of the offender’s committing or attempting to commit a felony” on June 26, 2022.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect in Pike Co. who has stolen car, gun
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pike County are continuing their search this weekend for a wanted man in connection to a homicide. Sheriff Tracy D. Evans says that Charles Jeffrey Meddock, 50, is sought for questioning in Deric Lansing’s death. Meddock is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 250lbs.
Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Possible Abduction in Ross County
Ross – Multiple law enforcement and first responders are heading to the scene of a possible abduction where a woman was held against her will. According to early reports a female has claimed she was taken by a couple and was tied up on her hands and feet and held at knifepoint. She claims she escaped and met officers in the area of 200 Block of 772.
mountain-topmedia.com
Lawrence man charged with shooting wife
LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County man is in jail and his wife is in the hospital, following a shooting early Friday morning. Police were called just after midnight to a home on Rockcastle Lane over a report of a shooting. Kelley Fletcher, 39, told police she was arguing...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Woman escapes kidnapping in Ross Co. as suspect leads chase
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A woman is safe and a man is in custody after he allegedly held her hostage with ties and shackles. It all went down in Ross County at around 2:30 p.m. near Nipgen. A homeowner in the area called 9-1-1 after he said he found a...
WSAZ
Man injured after being stabbed multiple times
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) -Olive Hill Police Department said a man was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed six times in Olive Hill. Police say the call came in just before 6:15 a.m. on Penson Street. Investigators say the original call came in as...
q95fm.net
Domestic Dispute Escalates To Shooting in Lawrence County
A woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in Lawrence County. Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened early Friday morning on Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a married couple having a dispute and during that, the husband, Herbert Fletcher, shot his wife Kelly.
Man arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife. Kentucky State Police say that they received a call from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department about a shooting that occurred during the early hours of Friday morning. They responded to Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville, Kentucky where they determined that 43-year-old Herbert […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Two Women Arrested and Charged for $26.38 in Stolen Goods from Walmart
Chillicothe – Two women were arrested for some minor items after attempting to flee the scene of Walmart after a theft. Loss Prevention called police reporting that two females in a black sedan with a loud exhaust were fleeing the scene on 8/04/22 around 8:45 pm. When police arrived they found the vehicle on River trace Lane traveling quickly. A traffic stop was performed, and the two women the driver,
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
WSAZ
Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky early Friday morning, Kentucky State Police reports. According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband, 43 year-old Herbert Fletcher. The shooting was reported at Rockcastle...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. woman sentenced for drunken high-speed chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Williamsport woman who led troopers on a drunken high-speed chase back in April has been sentenced to prison. The Pickaway County Prosecutor’s Office told the Guardian that Christina Thornton, of Williamsport, will spend the next 18 months behind bars. In April, troopers received...
thelevisalazer.com
BODY OF MISSING LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN IS DISCOVERED, CAUSE OF DEATH NOT DETERMINED
RICH CREEK — After eight days of searching by local EMS and Search and Rescue, the body of Don Gussler, 82, of Rich Creek has been discovered, Deputy Lawrence County EMS director Travis Hughes said this morning. The body was found at by family and friends at 4:35 pm...
sciotopost.com
Pike County Searches for Man Who Has Information on Man Found Dead
Pike – Pike county is searching for a man who may have information on a person found deceased. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio. The...
WSYX ABC6
Exclusive: Jury questionnaire released for George Wagner IV's murder trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The jury questionnaire for the upcoming murder trial of George Wagner IV indicates how the prosecution and defense may be approaching their cases. Local 12 was the first outlet to obtain the 21-page document Friday after petitioning the court last week for access. Jury selection...
Single vehicle fatal crash on TR-374 (Collier Road)
SOUTH WEBSTER – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that occurred on TR-374 (Collier Road) near TR-287 (Jackson Sugar Camp Road) in Scioto County. The crash was reported to the Portsmouth Post at approximately 3:21 P.M. Friday, August 5th.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three individuals face charges after fleeing from deputies in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Following the theft of an ATV and a subsequent pursuit, three individuals face criminal charges. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was notified on July 27 of a possible stolen ATV in the area of the Huntsman Market on Route 772 south of Chillicothe. According...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 8/3/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Johnny Puckett, 39 of Olive Hill, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, for...
